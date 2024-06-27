Close
BRONCOS

Here’s which Broncos training camp practices are sold out

Jun 27, 2024, 4:47 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Denver Broncos training camp begins July 26, and it didn’t take long for their fans to claim all available tickets for some of the practices.

By 4:30 p.m. MDT Thursday, three days had already seen their allotment of tickets spoken for:

  • Saturday, July 27
  • Saturday, August 3
  • Friday, August 16

Tickets for the other 13 sessions remained available at Ticketmaster — including the July 26 practice that will open camp.

Spots for the practices that are considered sold out could open up, as the Broncos again have a protocol through Ticketmaster that allows fans to return tickets that they will not use.

Broncos fans training camp(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

AT BRONCOS TRAINING CAMP, SATURDAYS ARE IN DEMAND

Two of the first three practices to go off the board were the only Saturday sessions among the 16 practices open to the public. In the years before ticket distribution, Saturday sessions were typically the most in-demand and attracted some of the largest crowds seen since the team moved training camp to its headquarters in 2003 following a two-decade stint at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

The other practice that saw its allotment gobbled up Thursday was the final practice of camp, the Aug. 16 session that will see a joint practice against the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos face the Packers in their home preseason opener two days later at Empower Field at Mile High.

Both the July 27 and Aug. 16 practices saw their allotment claimed in the first 60 minutes of ticket availability. The Aug. 3 practice followed a few hours later.

