What Jonas Griffith wants from a rematch against Russell Wilson

Jun 28, 2024, 12:15 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Russell Wilson and his return to Denver looms for the Broncos on their schedule. But not until after training camp, preseason and a Week 1 game in Seattle.

Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ visit to Denver in Week 2 will be notable. And it will likely be one that ends up circled on the calendar of Wilson’s former teammates.

Even if they’re diplomatic about it, as Jonas Griffith was when he joined Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay on The Drive on 104.3 The Fan earlier this week.

“I’m real excited, obviously, for any game I get to play in,” Griffith said. But yeah, you see that one, you’re excited to go out there and beat the Steelers first of all, that’s a good organization.”

But Griffith wants to make a big play at Russell Wilson’s expense, too.

“I want to pick off Russ for sure. I think that would be really cool just to pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost.”

Russell Wilson(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Which led Lindsay to ask Griffith a simple question: whether the linebacker would tell Russell Wilson, “Let’s ride!” if he sacked him.

The response was one of laughter. But given how trash talking has been a part of the NFL since time immemorial — and will remain very much a thing in the years to come — one would be surprised, if not disappointed, if a big defensive play against Wilson didn’t come with a sneering utterance of the catchphrase that Wilson and the Broncos hammered into the ground in 2022, only to ditch it immediately after that disastrous campaign mercifully concluded.

If there are hard feelings, they’re not coming out. But a little good-natured ribbing? Expect plenty of that from the Broncos defense if they can leave Wilson scrambling and running for his self-preservation in the home opener.

