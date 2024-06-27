Draft pick DaRon Holmes II will get a year of free Wendy’s nuggets

Get drafted by the Denver Nuggets, win saucy nuggets for the year—that’s what Wendy’s was telling everyone.

And when Denver traded up for DaRon Holmes II at No. 22, he fulfilled a lifelong dream and earned a year’s worth of saucy nuggets.

Congrats to @DaRonagon on achieving your life long dream. And also being drafted to the NBA. A year’s worth of saucy nuggs comin’ atcha pic.twitter.com/wXE3qADVg0 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 27, 2024

Wendy’s launched their spicy nuggets earlier in June and they say, it “levels up to meet our fans’ lifestyles and varying flavor preferences. Each layer of Saucy Nuggs flavor is crafted to perfection, designed to complement Wendy’s Crispy and Spicy chicken nuggets.”

Now Holmes just has to pick how he wants those bits of chicken: crispy or spicy then flavors like Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Buffalo, and Spicy Ghost Pepper.

So I’m supposed to get free sauces or something from Wendy’s? — DaRon Holmes II (@DaRonagon) June 27, 2024

The Nuggets moved up from No. 28, using No. 56 and two future second-round picks in a deal with the Phoenix Suns to get Dayton’s big man. The 6-foot-10 Arizona native exits school after his junior season in the A-10 where he averaged a 30th-best in the country 20.4 points with 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. He hit a three-a-game on much-improved 39% shooting.

The Flyers made the second round of the NCAA Tournament this spring, going 71-31 in Holmes’ three-year college career playing under Anthony Grant.

Holmes should play right away with the Nuggets in need of frontcourt help, as they’ve taxed Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon very heavily the last few seasons. With unreliable or older players behind them, Michael Malone rode his three-time MVP and steady partner and it may have cost the Nuggets in the long term as they looked exhausted in defeat.

Holmes does need more meat on his bone so to speak to round in from a power forward to a center, but maybe the saucy nuggets will help with that. And in a perfect world, Holmes could play next to Jokic at times and back him up at others.