Colorado kid gets drafted by the Lakers in the first round

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft was big for the state of Colorado. Two Buffs were picked in the first 18 selections and a prep product from the Centennial State went No. 17 overall.

The Lakers take Tennessee's Dalton Knecht at No. 17 🍊🔥 pic.twitter.com/RsCAsS68RY — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2024

Dalton Knecht grew up in Thornton and played at Prairie View High School. He started his college career at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling before heading to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. His final stop was at Tennessee, where he was the SEC Player of the Year last season and a consensus All-American. Now, he’ll head to Los Angeles, where he’ll join the storied Lakers.

Knecht is the 29th player from a Colorado high school to be selected in the NBA Draft. He’s the first since Derrick White in 2018.

