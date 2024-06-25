Close
Broncos will have third most open practices in NFL at training camp

Jun 25, 2024, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have always done training camp right for the fans.

And 2024 will be no exception.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis reports the team will have 16 open practices for fans, which is third most in the NFL. That trails only the Baltimore Ravens who will have 20 and the Kansas City Chiefs with 19. Still, Baltimore is capping camp at 1,000 fans per day, while the Broncos can host several thousand.

Klis reports the team will announce the full schedule with all the dates on Wednesday, but the first day is Friday, July 26. “Back Together Weekend” will be on July 27 and then a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16 is also of note.

For a second year in a row, fans will need tickets to go to Broncos training camp, but they’re free. As is parking around Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. More details from the team are available here, including how to get tickets (once they’re available) and how to return them if you can’t go.

There’s also information on parking, food and beverage, a bag policy and all the fine print.

For the third time since Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos will have a QB competition at training camp. We’ve seen Paxton Lynch versus Trevor Siemian and Drew Lock against Teddy Bridgewater. This will be a potential three-man showdown featuring rookie Bo Nix, plus veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

Get ready, Broncos training camp will be here in almost exactly a month.

