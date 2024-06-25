Close
Deion Sanders gives strongest statement yet he’s not leaving CU

Jun 25, 2024, 11:45 AM | Updated: 1:44 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders sounds like he’s in it for the long haul in Boulder.

There’s been some speculation that Coach Prime could depart CU after this season, particularly because both his sons in QB Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders will be headed for the NFL Draft. So will two-way star Travis Hunter, who Sanders considers to be another son.

And while Sanders has made it known before he wants to stay with the Buffs in 2025 and beyond, Coach Prime gave his strongest statement yet he’s not looking to leave Colorado.

Sanders joined Joel Klatt on his podcast earlier this week, and the former CU QB asked him point blank about his plans for the future. Coach Prime didn’t hold back.

“I’m a leader of men, not a follower of men. I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I lead my sons. I don’t follow my sons. My sons, Travis included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I’m not following them to the NFL,” Sanders said.

There’s been speculation Coach Prime could want to be closer to his kid as they play professionally. Perhaps, he could even get offered a job in the NFL from one of his old friends Jerry Jones? It doesn’t sound like that’s on the radar of Sanders.

“I paved the way for my babies. They’re not paving the way for me. I plan on being here and being dominant here, because they’re establishing something that we’re going to continue to build on for years to come. And I’m thankful that they’re establishing what they’re establishing,” Sanders said.

“For years to come” is definitely a commitment to Boulder and a commitment to the Buffs. AD Rick George would be crazy not to keep Deion Sanders around, no matter the record in 2024, given the attention he’s brought to the program.

Yes, fans would like to see an improvement from the 4-8 mark last season, but Coach Prime sounds intent on building this thing for a long time.

