More people watched the Nuggets win the NBA title than the Celtics

The Denver Nuggets had more eyeballs on them winning the 2023 NBA title than the Boston Celtics did in 2024.

According to Sports Media Watch, the Nuggets triumph over the Miami Heat did a 6.1 rating and averaged 11.64 million viewers. The Celtics taking down the Dallas Mavericks had a 5.8 rating and an average of 11.31 million viewers. Those numbers were down by five percent and three percent, respectively.

It didn’t help that Boston dominated the series with several blowouts, and the lone win for Dallas was also a blowout, but these numbers matter. Any narrative that a “small market” team like the Nuggets couldn’t draw viewers got shot down. “Big markets” like Boston and Dallas didn’t outperform Denver.

Of course it helps that Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world and is really fun to watch work at his craft. Basketball fans want to see Jokic, and they don’t care what jersey he has on.

This should put to rest any silly notion that people tune out when the teams aren’t in a massive market or a traditional champion. If the Nuggets and Heat can outdraw the Celtics and Mavericks, then to quote Kevin Garnett, anything is possible.

