Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano retires, but staying with team

Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is calling it a career.

At least on the ice.

The 17-year NHL veteran announced his retirement on Friday morning, but will immediately join the Avalanche’s front office. According to the team Cogliano will assist in a variety of roles, including player development, professional and amateur scouting, as well as working with the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles.

Cogliano played in 1,294 career NHL games, including 172 with the Avalanche. He was a member of the 2022 Stanley Cup team after coming over from the Sharks at the trade deadline. A gritty fourth-line player, Cogliano provided toughness, but also could find the back of the net. He had 16 goals and 23 assists with Colorado.

“The game of hockey has given me and my family so much and I am grateful for every moment,” Cogliano said in a release from the Avs. “I am blessed to have played for so long with some great organizations and amazing teammates. I will miss being with the guys in the dressing room and battling for each other on the ice every night but it’s time to move on. Thank you to everyone I ever played with, played for and all the great fans for all of their support. I am excited to start my new chapter in the front office.”

Cogliano also played with the Ducks, Oilers, Stars and Sharks during his long career. But Denver will remain his home moving forward, starting the next chapter where the last one concluded.

“On behalf of the Avalanche organization, we would like to congratulate Andrew on a fantastic NHL career,” Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland sad in a release. “He is a true pro, a fierce competitor, a great teammate and leader, and a mentor for younger players.”

Macfarland went on to call Andrew Cogliano a “invaluable resource” to add to his team in the Avalanche’s front office.