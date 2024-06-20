Close
Report: Broncos hire former Stanford coach David Shaw on staff

Jun 20, 2024, 9:11 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have added former Stanford coach David Shaw to their front office, according to Mike Klis.

The 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider broke the story on Thursday morning, saying Shaw joins the Broncos as a senior personnel executive. Shaw interviewed for Denver’s head-coaching job in the early part of 2023, before it went to Sean Payton.

Shaw led Stanford from 2011-2022, compiling a 96-54 record. He was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year four times and won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award in 2017. That honor goes to the coach whose team “excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Shaw has plenty of NFL experience as well, coaching with the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens from 1997-2005. Both he and Payton were on Philadelphia’s staff in 1997.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group also has connections with Shaw, as both Greg Penner and Carrie Walton-Penner have advanced degrees from Stanford. They gave Shaw serious consideration to be head coach of the Broncos in 2023 before ultimately deciding on Payton.

David Shaw joins current GM George Paton in Denver’s front office, a much-needed addition as Paton has struggled with big decisions.

Paton traded for QB Russell Wilson, gave him a huge contract he never played a down with the Broncos on and hired former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after just 15 games in 2022.

