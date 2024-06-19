Close
BRONCOS

Report: Broncos sign standout defender from UFL champs

Jun 19, 2024, 12:07 PM | Updated: 1:09 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

One of the best defensive players from spring football over the last two years has signed a three-year $2.83 million deal with the Denver Broncos, according to 9News’ insider Mike Klis.

Dondrea Tillman is leaving the now three-time reigning champion Birmingham Stallions where PFF has graded him as a 90 in 2023 and then as the league’s top defensive player in 2024 at 93 in the regular season. In the championship game, they gave him a 91.1 for his three tackles and six quarterback hurries as the Stallions sped out to an easy title-clinching win.

On the season, Tillman totaled 32 tackles and four sacks. He comes from Division II’s Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he played 48 games, recording 82 solo tackles, 28 sacks, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

The 6-3, 270-pound defensive end, Dondrea Tillman, will join a new-look line for Sean Payton and Vance Joseph, which includes John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, and Angelo Blackson. Tillman is most likely gunning for the backup gig to Zach Allen or maybe a practice squad spot. Tillman has never been on any NFL contract, including a practice squad. The only man who has been in orange and blue for a while as part of the group is nose tackle D.J. Jones.

The front seven was one of the biggest areas for Geroge Paton to address this offseason. While the team let Josey Jewell walk in free agency, they added a ton of depth and cleared up some snaps for younger players Broncos Country has wanted to see for some time.

