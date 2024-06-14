Rockies outfielder Jake Cave hit in head by baseball during BP

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake Cave was struck in the head by a baseball during batting practice on Friday.

Reporters at Coors Field shared details of the scary incident, including saying Cave was down for about 10 minutes on the field. He was carted off while applying a towel to his head.

There was just some sort of accident during #Rockies BP with Jake Cave in RF. We didn’t see from press box exactly what happened, but he was down for ~10 minutes. Trainers were applying pressure to his head & then he got carted off the field. He was slated to start in RF tonight. — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) June 14, 2024

#Rockies veteran OF Jake Cave was hit in the side of the head by a line drive during BP this afternoon. He was taken off the field on a cart with a towel pressed to his head. No word yet from the Rockies about the severity of the injury. He was scratched from the lineup. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) June 14, 2024

As Patrick Saunders mentioned, Cave was originally scheduled to be in the lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but was scratched for obvious reasons.

Also as stated above, there’s no word from the Rockies on Cave’s condition yet, or if he was taken to a local hospital.

Acquired during spring training, Jake Cave is hitting .238 for Colorado with seven RBI. The 31-year-old has appeared in 51 games thus far this season.