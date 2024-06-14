Close
ROCKIES

Rockies outfielder Jake Cave hit in head by baseball during BP

Jun 14, 2024, 5:33 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm

Jake Cave...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake Cave was struck in the head by a baseball during batting practice on Friday.

Reporters at Coors Field shared details of the scary incident, including saying Cave was down for about 10 minutes on the field. He was carted off while applying a towel to his head.

As Patrick Saunders mentioned, Cave was originally scheduled to be in the lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but was scratched for obvious reasons.

Also as stated above, there’s no word from the Rockies on Cave’s condition yet, or if he was taken to a local hospital.

Acquired during spring training, Jake Cave is hitting .238 for Colorado with seven RBI. The 31-year-old has appeared in 51 games thus far this season.

