BRONCOS

Peyton Manning, John Elway are in new ad for BMW Championship

Jun 11, 2024, 10:57 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Legendary Denver Broncos QBs Peyton Manning and John Elway star in a new ad for the BMW Championship, coming to Colorado this August.

The PGA Tour will have the signature event at Castle Pines Golf Club from Aug. 22-25, with a purse of $20,000,000 up for grabs as well as 2,000 FedExCup points. 

The commercial is pretty funny, with Manning and Elway making sure the course is in pristine shape. Colorado native, Valor Christian alum and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark also makes a brief appearance. Manning tells him to get to work helping out.

Take a look for yourself.

Past champions of the BMW Championship include big-time names like Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk.

You can bet Peyton Manning and John Elway will be at the tournament watching the pros, and the field of who’s playing should come into better focus as the summer rolls on.

In the meantime, you can learn more about the tournament and get tickets on the official website.

