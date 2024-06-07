Aaron Gordon gets a tribute tattoo for his brother days after death

“Big bruh lives thru me 🖤,” Aaron Gordon captioned a post to Instagram which featured a large tattoo on his torso to honor his brother Drew Gordon who died just over a week ago.

The artwork has the initials DG left clean with black ink making out a howling primate over his left pectoral.

Gordon, 33, is the older brother of the Denver Nuggets forward. He too was an NBA player and a standout basketball player for the New Mexico Lobos. The elder brother died in a car crash in Oregon where his three-wheel Vanderhall Carmel collided with a GMC Sierra in the afternoon of May 30, according to TMZ. They also report that officials do not believe there was any impairment.

Drew, five years older than Aaron, played nine games in the NBA for the 76ers and had a strong international career most recently playing for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in 2023 in Japan. Gordon was a highly touted recruit coming out of San Jose, committing to play at UCLA before transferring to New Mexico for his final two college seasons—averaging a double-double each year.

Gordon was named to the 2015 LNB All-Star Game in France for his play with Champagne Châlons-Reims. He was also a Russian League All-Star in 2018 for his play with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg and he took home an Italian Cup in 2014 while playing for Dinamo Sassari.

Gordon was around his brother and the Nuggets frequently, seen in the facilities as recently as the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

“The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon,” the Nuggets wrote on a social media post the night of the crash. “Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

Gordon is survived by his brother and sister, as well as his wife, three kids and other family members.