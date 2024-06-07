Yes, Broncos and Cardinals preseason game will be on national TV

Nothing says preseason football like the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals battling with very little on the line.

Okay, there will be some roster spots up for grabs in the team’s meeting on Aug. 25, but it’s the third and final warmup contest for both squads. The starters will almost assuredly all be in street clothes.

So, let’s put it on national television?

That’s the NFL’s plan.

The league announced on Friday that Denver and Arizona will be one of five preseason games this year that the whole country can watch. It’ll be one of three on that last Sunday in August, and also at a stand-alone time on CBS.

NFL’s preseason dates and times for its national TV schedule: pic.twitter.com/HqYMkp0aNw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2024

Look, on one hand America can’t get enough football. Especially at that point in the summer when every is craving regular season action.

On the other, this isn’t exactly going to be the most entertaining game to watch. The majority of the guys will be looking for new gigs the next day, whether that be with a different team or totally outside the sport.

One of the only things that could make it more intriguing is if Broncos head coach Sean Payton hasn’t made a decision on which QB he’ll start Week 1 in Seattle. If some combination of Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are still battling it out, that’d make for better television.

Of course, Denver’s first two preseason games against the Colts and Packers will be available locally, but this one will be for everyone to watch.

Get your popcorn ready, we’re only about two months away from a return to the gridiron.