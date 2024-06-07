Report: Randy Gregory files suit against Broncos, NFL

Randy Gregory has filed a disability, employment and discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, naming the Denver Broncos as a co-defendant.

As first reported by The Denver Post, the former Broncos edge rusher filed suit after absorbing fines from the NFL for taking Dronabinol, an FDA-approved synthetic cannabis medication.

Gregory, who received multiple suspensions from the NFL several years ago before it relaxed its marijuana punishment in its substance-abuse program, was prescribed Dronabinol to help with social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, both of which he has been diagnosed with.

In the lawsuit, Gregory’s representation says that he applied for a therapeutic-use exemption to take the medicine, but was denied by the NFL. This is in violation of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, the lawsuit alleges.

Gregory, who the Broncos traded to San Francisco last season, has been open about discussing his mental health in recent years, talking about it on the record with reporters on multiple occasions during his two-season stint with the Broncos.

The NFL rescinded suspensions for positive marijuana tests, but continues to fine players who test positive for THC in their systems. This runs counter to other major professional sports. Major League Baseball and NBA players no longer face any kind of punishment for cannabis, which is now legalized for medicinal purposes in 38 states and for recreational use in 24 states, including Colorado.

In the lawsuit, Randy Gregory asserts that the NFL and the Broncos declined to issue dispensations for Gregory to take the prescribed medicine without being fined. As a result, Gregory has been fined a total of $532,500.

Gregory joined Tampa Bay as an unrestricted free agent earlier this offseason. The Broncos face the Buccaneers in Tampa in Week 3.

Four months ago, Randy Gregory spoke of his time with the Broncos in conciliatory terms, even praising general manager George Paton for getting him to a contender.

While the Broncos are named in the lawsuit, adjudication and fines regarding such matters are handled at a league level.