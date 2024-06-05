Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

People think the CU Buffs can win the 2024 national championship

Jun 5, 2024, 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:31 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs winning the whole thing in 2024?

That’s apparently what some people think. And they’re putting their own cash behind it.

According to John Ewing, the odds for Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Colorado to win the national championship have shifted. That’s in large part to CU being the fourth most bet team to emerge victorious in the College Football Playoff.

As Ewing points out, the Buffs have gone from +20000 to take it all to +12500 on one popular website. That means a $10 bet would pay out $1,250.

Ewing says the most wagered on team is Ohio State with 23.8 percent of the action. Georgia is second with 11.6 percent of the tickets and then Texas with an even eight percent. After that, it’s Deion Sanders and CU with 4.5 percent of the money.

As former Buffs QB Joel Klatt said earlier this week, he thinks Colorado can get to the Big 12 Championship Game in their first year back in the conference. And as Klatt pointed out, they’d then be 60 minutes from the playoff, which has expanded to 12 teams in 2024.

It’s fun to dream big, but this feels like some crazy high expectations. That’s what the CU Buffs had last year, and lived up to the hype with a 3-0 start. Things then came crashing back to Earth as they finished the season 1-8 over their last nine games.

But that’s why they play the games, and we’ll see if all these folks are cashing their tickets come next January.

Buffs

Joel Klatt...

Will Petersen

Joel Klatt thinks Coach Prime’s Buffs can play in Big 12 title game

Sniffing the playoff would be a huge win for the Buffs, while getting there would send Boulder into a tizzy; Joel Klatt isn't ruling it out

1 day ago

Folsom Field video board...

Will Petersen

The huge new video board at Folsom Field is coming along nicely

The new video board at Folsom Field measures 130 feet wide by 36 feet high, eight feet taller than the old board and 98 feet wider

2 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Prime may benefit from ‘game-changing’ NCAA transfer settlement

Phil Weiser has been a leader in changing rules around NCAA's restrictions on transfers and the latest step may benefit Deion Sanders

6 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes vs Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown...

Jake Shapiro

Rocky Mountain Showdown gets prime time and network in 2024

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was the seventh-most-watched college football game in the nation last fall and there should be fireworks in 2024

6 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders wants to stop ticket resellers jacking up prices

The price of entry at Folsom Field was the high last fall and Deion Sanders isn't happy that Colorado Buffaloes fans were taken advantage of

14 days ago

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with KJ Simpson...

Jake Shapiro

Three CU Buffs now mocked to be selected high in 2024 NBA Draft

The Colorado Buffaloes have only had three players selected in the NBA Draft twice, but the Buffs leaving campus could make history

15 days ago

People think the CU Buffs can win the 2024 national championship