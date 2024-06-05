People think the CU Buffs can win the 2024 national championship

The CU Buffs winning the whole thing in 2024?

That’s apparently what some people think. And they’re putting their own cash behind it.

According to John Ewing, the odds for Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Colorado to win the national championship have shifted. That’s in large part to CU being the fourth most bet team to emerge victorious in the College Football Playoff.

.@CUBuffsFootball have moved from +20000 to +12500 to win the College Football Playoff. 4.5% of bets (4th most) are on Colorado to win championship at #BetMGM pic.twitter.com/9SRR3f2iQf — John Ewing (@johnewing) June 5, 2024

As Ewing points out, the Buffs have gone from +20000 to take it all to +12500 on one popular website. That means a $10 bet would pay out $1,250.

Ewing says the most wagered on team is Ohio State with 23.8 percent of the action. Georgia is second with 11.6 percent of the tickets and then Texas with an even eight percent. After that, it’s Deion Sanders and CU with 4.5 percent of the money.

As former Buffs QB Joel Klatt said earlier this week, he thinks Colorado can get to the Big 12 Championship Game in their first year back in the conference. And as Klatt pointed out, they’d then be 60 minutes from the playoff, which has expanded to 12 teams in 2024.

It’s fun to dream big, but this feels like some crazy high expectations. That’s what the CU Buffs had last year, and lived up to the hype with a 3-0 start. Things then came crashing back to Earth as they finished the season 1-8 over their last nine games.

But that’s why they play the games, and we’ll see if all these folks are cashing their tickets come next January.