Why is there so much trust in Sean Payton?
Jun 3, 2024, 1:38 PM
James Merilatt joins Rachel Vigil to defend his stance on “In Sean We Trust” is a misguided mantra. Agree or disagree?
Rachel Vigil answers viewers' comments and Andrew Mason joins the show to talk about QBs at OTAs and Javonte Williams.
5 days ago
Does Courtland Sutton deserve to be paid like WR1? Plus was Zach Wilson just an insurance policy for the Broncos? Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil to talk all things Broncos!
6 days ago
Which loss between the Nuggets and Avalanche was more disappointing? Which championship window feels smaller than the other? Who's to blame? A therapy session for one of the worst weekends in sports! Join Rachel and James now!
14 days ago
It's a solo episode for Rachel Vigil as she discusses the biggest difference for the Avs in Game 5, the most impressive thing about the Nuggets' run in this series and the Broncos schedule!
18 days ago
The Valeri Nichushkin situation cannot be an excuse for this Colorado Avalanche team. Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil have a therapy session to talk through their feelings regarding the Stars series and the breaking news coming out Monday!
20 days ago
James Merilatt joins Rachel Vigil to discuss three changes the Nuggets need to make ahead of Game 2 vs the Timberwolves! Plus this practice news should be alarming for Avalanche fans!
28 days ago