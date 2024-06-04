Why didn’t Marvin Mims Jr. play more for the Broncos as a rookie?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Through four games last year, Marvin Mims Jr. was on pace to become the first rookie in Denver Broncos history with a 1,000-yard rookie season. And nearly all of the Broncos’ explosive capability from the wide-receiver position came from him.

Mims had five receptions of at least 30 yards in the first quarter of the season. And he did so in spite of not playing more than 17 offensive snaps in any of those games.

And then the opportunities dried up.

His snap counts did rise; he played a season-high 52 snaps in Week 10 at Buffalo, the only game in which he played more than 32 snaps all season. But after amassing 242 yards on 9 receptions in Weeks 1-4, he had just 135 yards on 13 catches in the balance of the season.

Some of that was due to the Broncos’ change in offensive emphasis after their first few games. They put the restraints on Russell Wilson to limit the offense’s hemorrhaging via giveaways, and it largely worked. The Broncos started winning in turnover margin — aided by the defense doing its part — and wins rolled onto the ledger.

But the explosive promise of Marvin Mims Jr. never returned. And Broncos coach Sean Payton admits to having some culpability.

“I’ll say it again: We were as much responsible for — I don’t want to say, holding him back, but, man, you’re trying to get snaps with Jerry (Jeudy). You’re trying to get snaps with Courtland (Sutton),” Payton said.

In retrospect, given that the Broncos traded Jeudy to the Browns for a fraction of their initial Round 1 draft investment, it seems like the Broncos would have been wiser to go ahead and play Mims more.

What’s more, Payton noted that the Broncos didn’t limit Mims’ snaps because of developmental issues, reiterating a point he made last year.

“So I don’t think it was his development as much as — and I don’t want to say a crowded room — but just, you know, trying to create enough touches for those guys,” Payton said.

But there is nothing that can be done now.

Perhaps they would have been well-served by trading Jeudy at midseason — especially given the offer reported at the time of a third- and fifth-round pick for Jeudy, which was more than the Broncos received four months later. Mims would have certainly received the majority of the extra snaps created.

But that is an alternate reality. In the actual one, Mims nevertheless looks promising. But it’ll be a while before one wonders how that might have looked with more chances last year.

“I think we’ll see a lot of growth from year one to year two,” Payton said.

BUT MARVIN MIMS JR. TOOK SOME LESSONS FROM THE SEASON …

… many of which came from veterans like Tim Patrick, Sutton and Jeudy.

“Having Jerry and Court there, I mean, that helped a ton,” Mims said. “Having Tim in my ear, too, even though he was hurt, that helped a ton, too.”

Still, there was only so much Mims could absorb, as it turned out.

“Just trying to learn everything from them last year while going — I mean, it was tough,” Mims said. “You know, it’s a lot in and out of the ear, and it’s a long season. (You) start getting banged up and stuff like that. But now I know what to expect, so I’m ready for it.”

And he was ready when Jarrett Stidham hit him downfield for a long touchdown pass that saw him streak past two defenders during last Thursday’s OTA. But one wonders just what Mims’ ceiling would have been this year with more snaps — and a bit more opportunity.