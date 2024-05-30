Broncos not picked for ‘Hard Knocks’ despite NFL having the option

The Denver Broncos won’t be on the popular HBO series “Hard Knocks” this summer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke that news on Thursday afternoon, saying the NFL is going with the Chicago Bears instead. Denver, Chicago and New Orleans were the three teams the league could’ve forced to do the show.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the Chicago Bears to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, sources tell ESPN. First episode of Hard Knocks with the Bears is scheduled to air Tuesday night, Aug. 6. pic.twitter.com/4Ay2A9bTHz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2024

The Bears are a compelling choice for the documentary during training camp, considering they took former USC star Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Broncos selected Bo Nix at No. 12, the sixth QB off the board.

Because Denver has never done the show before, hasn’t been to the playoffs the last two years and has a returning head coach, they were eligible.

Only the Bears and Saints also met those requirements, so it was down to those three teams unless someone volunteered to have HBO cameras follow their every move. That doesn’t appear to be the case, so the NFL went with Chicago.

Head coach Sean Payton seemed to be open to the idea last December, wanting the behind-the-scenes access to help show why he makes some of the decisions he does.

“I think it’s part of the deal, and I understand it. I get it. It’s the only thing that makes me once in a while want to do ‘Hard Knocks,’” Payton said on Dec. 29.

That was during the Russell Wilson benching saga, one Payton felt like he received some criticism for how it was handled.

“Because there’s a perception. That would be the only reason to get an inside (look) as to this whole ‘old school’ approach. Shoot, you don’t do this (for) this long if you’re not adjusting, funny, creative — all of those things. I think that I am all of those things,” Payton said at the time.

Payton might think he’s all of those things, but the NFL decided to go in a different direction when it comes to the Broncos and Hard Knocks. It’ll be the compelling Bears instead.