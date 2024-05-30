Close
BRONCOS

Broncos rookie RB Audric Estimé undergoes knee procedure

May 30, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Audric Estimé spent Thursday watching the Denver Broncos’ OTA practice from the sideline, and there was a good reason why.

The fifth-round pick underwent a recent knee procedure that involved a platelet-rich plasma injection. He will miss the rest of OTAs, but is expected to be “just fine” for training camp, Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

“We did a small scope procedure just to make sure everything is clean. It is,” Payton explained.

“… On the conservative side, he’s going to be just fine. It was all good news, and he’ll stay in rehab, but he’ll be full go at the start of training camp.”

Training camp will be what truly reveals the potential Audric Estimé possesses. The 5-foot-11, 221-pound back is most likely to show the range of his skill set once the Broncos transition into full-pad, heavy-contact work, which won’t happen until several days into camp.

Tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Riley Moss also watched Thursday’s work from the sideline. Dulcich worked out on a side field once again, as he did for the May 23 practice that was open for media viewing.

Moss suffered a muscle spasm in his back during Wednesday’s practice.

“It was still sore today. He’ll probably be back out there Monday,” Payton said. “He and I both tweaked something in our backs, but I’m sure they were differently-related.”

Moss is in a competition for the No. 2 cornerback job, which is set to be a battle that includes him, Levi Wallace, Damarri Mathis, Kris Abrams-Draine Ja’Quan McMillian and Art Green.

