Five Broncos who need to catch Sean Payton’s eye at OTAs

It’s only practice, but for some Denver Broncos, there’s plenty on the line at organized team activities. And for these five players, there may a little something extra at stake as the team continues its offseason work, with its second week of full-team OTAs set to take place Thursday morning at what is now known by the tongue-twisting, syllable-gobbling moniker of Broncos Park powered by CommonSpirit.

A few players who need to flash:

RB TYLER BADIE

It’s easy to get lost in the shuffle at running back, considering that the Broncos brought back their complete complement of runners from last season — then used a draft pick on Audric Estimé and a high-priority rookie free-agent spot on Blake Watson. But Badie looks spry and quick every time he’s out there. And of course, he was highly efficient in his only regular-season work to date, scoring on one of his two career touches — both of which came in the 2022 regular-season finale against the Chargers. Still, it’s a crowded, talented room, and this is his third year out of college. The clock is ticking.