Five Broncos who need to catch Sean Payton’s eye at OTAs
May 29, 2024, 10:18 PM
It’s only practice, but for some Denver Broncos, there’s plenty on the line at organized team activities. And for these five players, there may a little something extra at stake as the team continues its offseason work, with its second week of full-team OTAs set to take place Thursday morning at what is now known by the tongue-twisting, syllable-gobbling moniker of Broncos Park powered by CommonSpirit.
A few players who need to flash:
RB TYLER BADIE
It’s easy to get lost in the shuffle at running back, considering that the Broncos brought back their complete complement of runners from last season — then used a draft pick on Audric Estimé and a high-priority rookie free-agent spot on Blake Watson. But Badie looks spry and quick every time he’s out there. And of course, he was highly efficient in his only regular-season work to date, scoring on one of his two career touches — both of which came in the 2022 regular-season finale against the Chargers. Still, it’s a crowded, talented room, and this is his third year out of college. The clock is ticking.
EDGE RUSHER THOMAS INCOOM
CB RILEY MOSS
WR JALEN VIRGIL
QB ZACH WILSON
