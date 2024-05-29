Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

The hypothetical moves with the Nuggets trading MPJ have begun

May 29, 2024, 3:24 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Michael Porter Jr. — or MPJ as many fans know him — didn’t have a good series for the Denver Nuggets against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Porter failed to score 10 points or more in five of the seven games against the Wolves, including pitiful totals of four points, six points, eight points and seven points in the final four contests of the series.

MPJ shot 4-21 from three-point range during that stretch, including just 1-6 in a Game 7 collapse. Denver blew a 20-point lead at Ball Arena, ending their season in stunning fashion.

And despite head coach Michael Malone defending Porter after the playoffs were over, he’s due to make nearly $36 million next season. That number will jump more than $38 million in 2025-26 and over $40 million in the final year of the contract.

The Nuggets could be looking for some salary cap relief, or just a fresh start for Porter and their own team. That’s why it’s no surprise the hypothetical MPJ trades have already begun.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed one trade for every NBA team this offseason, and Porter’s actually in two of them. The first would be sending him to Toronto for our old friend Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and two future draft picks.

“This could the kind of package the Nuggets pursue: two plug-and-play rotation players for next year’s playoff run in Brown (a member of Denver’s title team) and Olynyk, plus an early second-round pick and future first-rounder to either grow the young core or sweeten a trade offer down the line,” Buckley writes.

Sure, bringing Brown back to Denver would be awesome, but that seems like a lot to give up. Although Olynyk could be a nice backup big for Nikola Jokic. He averaged 12.7 points. 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Toronto last year in 28 games after coming over from Utah.

The second hypothetical has Porter going to Orlando, in exchange for Cole Anthony, Moritz Wagner, Joe Ingles and the No. 18 pick in this year’s draft.

“Is the situation dire enough to take on Porter and his hefty contract? If this would be the trade cost, then yes. He’s a 6’10” net-shredder (41.0 percent career three-point shooter), meaning Orlando could be just as big and lanky as ever,” Buckley writes.

Anthony, Wagner and Ingles were all bench players for the Magic in the playoffs, none averaging more than 6.3 points per game. This feels like adding bodies for the Nuggets, not getting proper value for MPJ. The 18th pick in the NBA is nowhere near as valuable as in a sport like the NFL.

Finally, an Eastern Conference GM thinks the Los Angeles Lakers should pursue Porter, but it’s hard to see Denver doing business with one of their rivals.

This should all up to an interesting summer. And everyone will be watching if the Nuggets make a deal involving MPJ or try to run it back.

Nuggets

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 7...

Jake Shapiro

Rumor: Jokic’s rival’s team could sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Denver Nuggets are at risk of losing one of their starters to free agency in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope—and the 76ers could sign him

1 day ago

Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone acknowledges he ‘ran players into the ground’

Michael Malone made a big deal of prioritizing health in front of the top seed, what the Denver Nuggets failed to figure for was fatigue

5 days ago

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets high fives head coach Michael Malone...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone gives staunchest defense yet of Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Malone and Michael Porter Jr. have not always seen eye to eye but the coach backed the forward stronger than he ever had

6 days ago

Josh Kroenke...

Jake Shapiro

Kroenke says Nuggets have responsibility to Jokic to chase titles

The Nuggets face some penalties for their roster's cost but Josh Kroenke says he'll open up the wallet for Nikola Jokic and titles

6 days ago

Nikola Jokic of the NBA's Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

NBA MVP Nikola Jokic named All-NBA First Team for fourth time

Nikola Jokic is again on the All-NBA First Team, unsurprisingly getting the honor for a fourth time on Wednesday

7 days ago

Draymond Green Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

Draymond Green rants about Jamal Murray deserving suspension

Draymond Green compared himself to Jamal Murray, which is rich, considering Green's been suspended six times and for 12 games this year

7 days ago

The hypothetical moves with the Nuggets trading MPJ have begun