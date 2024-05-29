Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Former Broncos guard Dalton Risner gets new deal to stay in NFL

May 29, 2024, 12:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Broncos guard Dalton Risner, who’s also a Colorado native, had a long wait last offseason before finding a new team.

After being projected as a top-5 player at his position entering free agency, Risner had to wait until September until finally getting signed by the Minnesota Vikings.

It only took until late May this time around, as Risner is back in Minnesota after playing 15 games with the Vikings a season ago. Eleven of those were starts.

Risner, who calls Wiggins, Colo. home, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in Denver from 2019-2022, starting in 62 games over four seasons.

But an ugly incident on Christmas Day against the Rams in 2022 probably hurt his chances of re-signing with the Broncos and then ultimately finding a new team. Risner shoved former backup QB Brett Rypien on the sideline as Denver melted down in an ugly 51-14 loss. The incompetent Nathaniel Hackett was fired as head coach the next day.

Still, Risner did a lot of amazing work off the field during his time in Colorado and was a solid player on it. Last offseason made very little sense for one unfortunate shove, and this spring started to feel a little strange as well.

Good for Risner for getting another crack with the Vikings, and this time he’ll have a full training camp with the team, rather than joining them after the season already started.

At 28-years-old, Risner should still have a few good years of football left in the tank.

Broncos

Broncos fans training camp...

Will Petersen

Broncos delay construction, fans back on berm for training camp

The news about the training camp seating situation comes via The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel, who spoke with Broncos president Damani Leech

4 hours ago

Broncos wide receivers Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

When it comes to wide receivers, Broncos like them big

The Broncos have some speed among their wide receivers, but Sean Payton likes the idea of having some big players in the mix.

13 hours ago

Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Bo Nix’s attempt at painting a Broncos logo now featured on shirts

Bo Nix was one of many NFL rookies that were tasked with painting their new team's logo, those attempts are being sold on tee shirts

1 day ago

Sean Payton Broncos NFL Draft trades...

Will Petersen

The Broncos might not be done working trades before the season

ESPN's Bill Barnwell calls Denver the "team most likely to be working the phones in August," meaning a couple more trades could be coming

1 day ago

Broncos Sean Payton and Jarrett Stidham...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton should simplify QB competition by removing Stidham

Jarrett Stidham can stick around for a few more months, but let's drop this notion he has any chance of being the Broncos' starter Week 1

1 day ago

Brandon McManus...

DenverSports.com Staff

Report: Brandon McManus faces allegations of sexual assault, lawsuit

Former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is alleged to have sexually assaulted two women on a Jaguars team flight.

2 days ago

Former Broncos guard Dalton Risner gets new deal to stay in NFL