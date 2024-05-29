Former Broncos guard Dalton Risner gets new deal to stay in NFL

Former Broncos guard Dalton Risner, who’s also a Colorado native, had a long wait last offseason before finding a new team.

After being projected as a top-5 player at his position entering free agency, Risner had to wait until September until finally getting signed by the Minnesota Vikings.

It only took until late May this time around, as Risner is back in Minnesota after playing 15 games with the Vikings a season ago. Eleven of those were starts.

Veteran guard Dalton Risner is re-signing with the Vikings on a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/MVUIzvkm9y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2024

Risner, who calls Wiggins, Colo. home, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in Denver from 2019-2022, starting in 62 games over four seasons.

But an ugly incident on Christmas Day against the Rams in 2022 probably hurt his chances of re-signing with the Broncos and then ultimately finding a new team. Risner shoved former backup QB Brett Rypien on the sideline as Denver melted down in an ugly 51-14 loss. The incompetent Nathaniel Hackett was fired as head coach the next day.

Still, Risner did a lot of amazing work off the field during his time in Colorado and was a solid player on it. Last offseason made very little sense for one unfortunate shove, and this spring started to feel a little strange as well.

Good for Risner for getting another crack with the Vikings, and this time he’ll have a full training camp with the team, rather than joining them after the season already started.

At 28-years-old, Risner should still have a few good years of football left in the tank.