Kris Bryant gets a blast — but also commits an error — as Rockies fall

DENVER — Kris Bryant just can’t seem to have a game where it all goes right.

A 13-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night saw both extremes of the Kris Bryant experience — at least in the 143 games he has played for the Colorado Rockies since signing his seven-year, $182-million contract two years ago.

In the bottom of the third inning, Bryant tagged a 91-MPH four-seam fastball from Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie and clobbered it deep to the left-field concourse. The 428-foot blast scored Ezequiel Tovar from second base and tied the game at 2-apiece.

TO THE CONCOURSE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/XzXU8q7VSz — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 29, 2024

But one inning later, with Cleveland’s David Fry on base following a leadoff single, Guardians DH Kyle Manzardo line-drive glanced just below Bryant’s glove and into right field.

Bryant appeared to be struggling with the setting sun, a persistent early-evening summer hazard for first basemen at Coors Field. Indeed, Cleveland first baseman Josh Naylor had an error of his own Tuesday night, missing a pickoff throw in the second inning.

Manzardo’s shot was initially ruled a double, but the official scoring changed it to a Bryant error, his first in 13 games in the field this season.

Manzardo advanced to second and Fry moved to third. Following a walk, Cleveland scored twice on sacrifice flies reclaiming the lead.

Kris Bryant finished the night 1-for-4 with a walk — and he closed the Rockies’ evening by hitting into a 6-4-3, game-ending double play.

GUARDIANS TAGGED ROCKIES FROM START TO FINISH, BUT COLORADO ALWAYS RESPONDED … UNTIL THE FINAL INNIGNS

Until the Guardians’ flurry in the final three innings, the Rockies had an answer for everything Cleveland threw their way. Bryant’s 2-run blast tied the game in the bottom of the third inning.

A 2-run home run from Elehuris Montero — working in the No. 9 spot as the designated hitter — knotted the game at 4-4 in the fourth inning. And in the sixth inning, RBI singles from Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon along with a wild pitch knotted the score at 7-apiece.

But Colorado’s bullpen collapsed in the seventh and eighth innings. Peter Lambert surrendered a 1-out walk to José Ramírez in the top of the seventh inning, at which point Bud Black lifted Lambert for Matt Carasiti. He surrendered a walk to Josh Naylor before David Fry arced an 80-MPH, 0-2 forkball into the left-field stands. The 3-run shot put Cleveland in front to stay.

Carasiti remained in the game for the eighth inning. He retired the first two Guardians before yielding a single and a walk. Then, Josh Naylor stepped into the batter’s box and crushed a 438-foot blast into the second level of right field for the final margin.

The 13 runs scored by Cleveland were the most allowed by the Rockies at Coors Field so far this season.