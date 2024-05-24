Rockies are last in the National League and will likely stay there

The Colorado Rockies suffered a horrific loss on Thursday, even by their standards, and are now last place in the National League.

It’s likely where they’ll stay for a bit.

Sporting an ugly 16-33 record, the Rockies are behind the Miami Marlins and their 17-34 mark by percentage points. Every other NL team has won at least 20 games.

And how Colorado got here was brutal. They took a 9-5 lead to the bottom of the 11th inning against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon, and still lost. The bullpen gave up five runs in the frame, including a walk-off walk on four pitches.

definitely walked off this one pic.twitter.com/OR4yiZbgwl — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 23, 2024

That capped a day for the relievers in which they gave up 10 runs in five innings, after starter Ryan Feltner pitched six shutout frames and the Rockies had a 4-0 lead.

The starters haven’t been all that bad for Colorado, but the bullpen has been a miserable mess. That group has a 5.10 ERA, the second worst in all of MLB. They’ve given up 99 walks, which is tied for the most.

Things likely won’t get any easier this weekend and beyond. The red hot Phillies are coming to town, winners of six in a row and nine of their last 10. Philadelphia’s 37-14 record is by far the best in baseball.

After that, it’s a visit from Cleveland (33-17) and then a series on the road with the Dodgers (33-19). It’s feasible the Rockies could go 2-7, 1-8 or even 0-9 during this stretch.

That seven-game winning streak earlier this month is long since forgotten, as Bud Black’s group has now lost five of their last six.

Buckle up, Rockies fans, it’s going to be a long summer. At least the party deck at Coors Field will still be open.