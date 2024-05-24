Sean Payton has a nickname for his quarterback room

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — “The Orphan Dogs.”

That’s not the title of an animated TV series aimed at preschoolers. It’s the term by which Sean Payton referred to his quarterback room after Thursday’s OTA at Centura Health Training Center.

“It’s kind of the orphan group. They’re all orphan dogs,” the Broncos head coach said. “They’ve come from somewhere, but they’re doing good. And it’s a good room.”

Jarrett Stidham, the senior member of the group, was jettisoned by the New England Patriots before joining the Las Vegas Raiders, who didn’t get things together to re-sign him in time before the 2023 free-agency period, leading him to the Broncos. And Zach Wilson didn’t even last three seasons with the New York Jets as the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, which led to being traded to the Broncos three days before the NFL Draft last month.

Stidham couldn’t quite make heads or tails of the allusion made by Sean Payton.

“He mentioned it today, and I just kind of let him go with it, so, I didn’t know where it came from,” Stidham said.

“Whatever he says, for sure.”

But Wilson seemed to get it.

“I mean, we’ve gone through it, right?” Wilson said. “You can see why — it’s been three years of tough challenges. But in the end, that’s what makes you stronger, and you just need somebody to believe in you, believe in yourself and be able to just keep working hard and getting better.”

Sean Payton calls his #Broncos quarterbacks the “Orphan Dogs” … how is that going over with the veteran quarterbacks in the room? pic.twitter.com/LV0KyPNdPJ — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 24, 2024

SO, HOW DOES BO NIX FIT IN THE SEAN PAYTON “ORPHAN DOG” ECOSYSTEM?

Bo Nix isn’t exactly an “orphan dog” in an NFL sense. As a first-round pick, he arrives with more than a modicum of club intent regarding his status. And on just his third day working with the full team, Nix received first-team snaps.

But even Nix had to make an unplanned change during his college career, transferring after three seasons from Auburn to Oregon. It was in the PAC-12 where Nix found a groove that he failed to reach during his years at his father’s alma mater.

So, as ballyhooed as Nix is upon his arrival, even he has some “orphan dog” in him. And that will help him fit right in the Broncos’ quarterback room.