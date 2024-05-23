Will Peyton Manning own or run an NFL team? For now, he says, ‘I don’t think that’s on my radar’

DENVER — The rumors regarding Peyton Manning someday owning an NFL team never seem to fully die down. But for now, the Hall of Fame quarterback seems more than content with his working life.

“As far as running the team, I don’t think that’s on my radar in any way,” Manning said Wednesday just before he was honored by the Mizel Institute with its 2024 Community Enrichment Award.

For Peyton Manning, the football life he has today involves broadcasting, becoming a multimedia mogul, serving as an ambassador for his former teams … and grabbing snacks at Centura Health Training Center.

“I was out at the facility the other day,” Manning said. “Our kids do sports in the area around Dove Valley, so I’m probably at the facility a couple times a week.

“Great snacks over there in that cafeteria. So I don’t know if I’m being charged for those or what, but great access. And I still have my key fob that still works from when I played, so, (Broncos vice president of security) Keith Bishop never made that go away, so, that’s helpful as well.”

Peyton Manning, on potentially owning a team: “I don't think that's anywhere on my radar by any means … I take seriously sort of that role of being an ambassador for all the teams that I played for, but living here in Denver, maybe even moreso. … I still feel an attachment.” pic.twitter.com/ahUth50gCt — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 23, 2024

Manning doesn’t formally work with the Broncos, but his connections run deep. He’s a regular at home games. He shows up at practices from time to time. And he’ll offer his thoughts on the quarterback position, reaching out to the passers who follow in his orange-and-blue footsteps.

“I love being an ambassador for the Broncos and for the Colts, for the University of Tennessee,” he said.

But the Broncos are special, being in the place Manning and his family chose to call home after his retirement from playing.

“I’m excited about still being a part of the team and a part of this community,” he sad. “I take seriously sort of that role of being an ambassador for all the teams that I played for, but living here in Denver, maybe even moreso, and do some stuff with the Broncos sponsors and some of their suite holders.

“I still feel an attachment and really have enjoyed getting to know the Penner-Walton family as well.”

But for now, that will be the limit of the connection Peyton Manning has to NFL team ownership.