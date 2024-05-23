Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Will Peyton Manning own or run an NFL team? For now, he says, ‘I don’t think that’s on my radar’

May 22, 2024, 7:54 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — The rumors regarding Peyton Manning someday owning an NFL team never seem to fully die down. But for now, the Hall of Fame quarterback seems more than content with his working life.

“As far as running the team, I don’t think that’s on my radar in any way,” Manning said Wednesday just before he was honored by the Mizel Institute with its 2024 Community Enrichment Award.

For Peyton Manning, the football life he has today involves broadcasting, becoming a multimedia mogul, serving as an ambassador for his former teams … and grabbing snacks at Centura Health Training Center.

“I was out at the facility the other day,” Manning said. “Our kids do sports in the area around Dove Valley, so I’m probably at the facility a couple times a week.

“Great snacks over there in that cafeteria. So I don’t know if I’m being charged for those or what, but great access. And I still have my key fob that still works from when I played, so, (Broncos vice president of security) Keith Bishop never made that go away, so, that’s helpful as well.”

Manning doesn’t formally work with the Broncos, but his connections run deep. He’s a regular at home games. He shows up at practices from time to time. And he’ll offer his thoughts on the quarterback position, reaching out to the passers who follow in his orange-and-blue footsteps.

“I love being an ambassador for the Broncos and for the Colts, for the University of Tennessee,” he said.

But the Broncos are special, being in the place Manning and his family chose to call home after his retirement from playing.

“I’m excited about still being a part of the team and a part of this community,” he sad. “I take seriously sort of that role of being an ambassador for all the teams that I played for, but living here in Denver, maybe even moreso, and do some stuff with the Broncos sponsors and some of their suite holders.

“I still feel an attachment and really have enjoyed getting to know the Penner-Walton family as well.”

But for now, that will be the limit of the connection Peyton Manning has to NFL team ownership.

Broncos

Peyton Manning...

Andrew Mason

Peyton Manning and his advice to Bo Nix: ‘Experience is your best teacher’

Should Bo Nix play right away? Peyton Manning wouldn't be opposed, as his rookie year showed him that there is no substitute for playing.

35 minutes ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Phil Simms and Chris Simms: Bo Nix, Sean Payton a ‘perfect mix’

Count long-time NFL analyst and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms as a fan of Bo Nix and his possibilities in Sean Payton's offense.

4 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: A Denver Broncos fan cheers during his team's game against the Las...

Jake Shapiro

An 18-game season appears to be in the future for the NFL

The NFL is looking ahead, and one significant change floated in a Roger Goodell news conference from the Spring Meeting in Nashville is an 18-game season.

6 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

Will Petersen

Courtland Sutton still isn’t with the Broncos based on social media

The reportedly disgruntled Courtland Sutton shared a post in which he's working out with a trainer in Miami, and not with the Broncos

8 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

Five Broncos with the most at stake as OTAs begin

Jarrett Stidham has an opportunity ... but if he can't seize it, he might find himself out in the cold when the regular season begins.

21 hours ago

Riley Moss...

Cecil Lammey

Which defensive players have the most to prove at Broncos OTAs?

The Denver Broncos kick off team OTAs on Tuesday. Which players have the most to prove over the next few weeks and into minicamp? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Will Peyton Manning own or run an NFL team? For now, he says, ‘I don’t think that’s on my radar’