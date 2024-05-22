Close
NUGGETS

Draymond Green rants about Jamal Murray deserving suspension

May 22, 2024, 4:56 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was on Shaq’s podcast this week, and he went on a rant about Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray not getting suspended in the NBA playoffs.

You’ll remember, Murray threw a heat pack and a towel on the floor during Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves during live play. No one was hurt, Murray wasn’t given a technical foul and the game rolled on, a Wolves blowout of the Nuggets.

Murray wasn’t forced to sit out Game 3 for the incident, instead receiving a $100,000 fine from the NBA. For Green, that wasn’t enough.

He compared himself to Murray, which is rich, considering Green’s been suspended six times in his career and for 12 games earlier this season. Murray doesn’t have a history of discipline issues with the league.

Take a listen for yourself.

“I would have gotten suspended for the rest of the playoffs, for sure,” Green said.

Maybe, maybe not. But again, Green isn’t taking into account how many previous transgressions he’s had.

“I think it was absolutely insane that you get a $100,000 fine, no suspension, nothing for throwing a heat pack at an official. Man, I throw a word at an official and they throw me under the jail,” Green continued.

Green also pointed out some of the inconsistencies in the league, and how the suspensions don’t feel like they’re pre-determined. The problem with that? This was a unique situation that the NBA deemed was only worthy of a fine.

Murray went on to have good Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota, two that Denver won. He was also the team’s leading scorer in Game 7, but of course the Nuggets season ended with a historic collapse.

For now, this is just noise from Draymond Green about Jamal Murray, a man who’s never found a microphone he didn’t like.

