NBA MVP Nikola Jokic named All-NBA First Team for fourth time

Nikola Jokic is again on the All-NBA First Team, unsurprisingly getting the honor for a fourth time on Wednesday, this time coming unanimously.

The current NBA MVP has been named to All-NBA teams the last six years, including a second-team nod last year as he finished runner-up to Joel Embiid in MVP.

Jokic was already the first Nuggets play to earn All-NBA team honors in four straight seasons so he’s breaking his own marks. Similarly he now almost has as many All-NBA honors as the rest of the franchise’s history combined. David Thompson is the lone player to ever make a first-team aside from Jokic, doing so twice.

Carmelo Anthony made year-end teams four times, Alex English three times and Antonio McDyess, Chauncey Billups and Fat Lever each got the honor as Nuggets once.

Earlier this month, Jokic, became the ninth player in NBA history to earn the MVP three times. In 2023-24, Jokic was his steady self all of the regular season and improved after the All-Star Break where Denver sped to a 21-6 record, all while Jamal Murray missed a solid chunk of time. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists a game on 58% shooting, good for league bests in Player Efficiency Rating (31,) Win Shares (17,) Box Plus-Minus (13.2) and Value Over Replacement Player (10.6.)

Jokic’s play pushed the reigning champion Nuggets to the second-best record in the west, tying a franchise record with 57 wins. The team advanced to the second round of the playoffs, losing in seven games to the Timberwolves. Now Jokic’s next appearance will not come in the Finals like last season where he was the MVP, but possibly the Paris Olympics.

Jokic was joined on the first team by the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who also got all 99 first-place votes, Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: pic.twitter.com/KrG4Fjc9pW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2024