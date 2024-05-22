Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

An 18-game season appears to be in the future for the NFL

May 22, 2024, 2:12 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The NFL is looking ahead, and one significant change floated in a Roger Goodell news conference from the Spring Meeting in Nashville is an 18-game season.

The commissioner of the NFL says three factors will determine if the league will again increase its slate: player safety, collaboration with the players’ association, and the overall quality of the game.

While an 18-game season may mean a Presidents Day Super Bowl giving everyone a Monday holiday to recover for their parties, it might not be a win for Denver Broncos fans who want to see their team play at home another time per season. The Adam Schefter podcast dropped this nugget Wednesday morning,  “I think we’re going to eventually have one international game for every team, per year.”

The NFL will likely have a pretty easy time clearing their hurdles. They easily went from 16 games to 17 despite player safety concerns and the NFLPA will want the additional money from another game. Moreover, quality concerns will likely be backburnered by fiscal gain.

“The key thing for us is looking at making sure we continue to do the things that make our game safer. So we want to make sure that that hits the first boundary,” Goodell said. “17 games is a long season, so we want to make sure we look at that and make sure that we continue the safety efforts. You’ve seen a lot of the outcomes of that: kickoffs are a good example of that, the hip drop. So we’re going to continue to do that. That’s No. 1. Working with our players association is No. 2. We would reach an agreement with them if we’re going to proceed on that. But also, third, and this is not necessarily in order, is the quality of our game. We would do it in the context of reducing the number of preseason games. We think that’s a good trade: less preseason games and more regular-season games. I think most anybody would think that was beneficial. But again those other two factors are important.”

New York Giants owner John Mara shared his dissenting opinion to ESPN,” I can’t say I’m necessarily crazy about extending the season. I worry more about player fatigue and wear and tear on the players moving forward. That’s one of the reasons why we have to have the discussion with (the players union).”

Goodell did say the shift from 17 to 18 wouldn’t happen soon. Though future club expansion, more international games, and now schedule expansion are three things fans will have to eye long-term.

“I think I raised it not in the context of… I think I was asked about the idea of playing on Saturday night,” the commish said. “So, the idea of it was really just a reaction to other alternatives to playing on a Saturday night. That’s how it came up. I wasn’t floating something we were actively thinking about. It is something that we think about in a long-range context. Again, moving to quality and making sure that we’re doing everything possible to give the fans what they want. And they want, obviously, more football. I’m not sure they want more preseason football.”

Most fans would want 18 games that count and just two preseason games if given the option, plus a Presidents Day Super Bowl. And who knows, maybe that 18th game will be an international one against one of the teams from the NFL’s expanded global divisional that feels inevitable. Broncos in London to take on the Monarchs or Denver against the Tokyo Stallions for which horse is supreme!

Broncos

Courtland Sutton...

Will Petersen

Courtland Sutton still isn’t with the Broncos based on social media

The reportedly disgruntled Courtland Sutton shared a post in which he's working out with a trainer in Miami, and not with the Broncos

2 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

Five Broncos with the most at stake as OTAs begin

Jarrett Stidham has an opportunity ... but if he can't seize it, he might find himself out in the cold when the regular season begins.

15 hours ago

Riley Moss...

Cecil Lammey

Which defensive players have the most to prove at Broncos OTAs?

The Denver Broncos kick off team OTAs on Tuesday. Which players have the most to prove over the next few weeks and into minicamp? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

22 hours ago

Vic Fangio...

Will Petersen

Miami Dolphins safety rips former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio

Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Miami safety Jevon Holland shredded Vic Fangio and made it personal in the process

23 hours ago

Broncos and Packers set for joint practice...

Andrew Mason

Broncos set up joint practice with Packers for training camp

The Broncos will host a joint practice with the Packers leading up to their Aug. 18 preseason game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced.

1 day ago

Drew Sanders...

Andrew Mason

The loss of Drew Sanders could be felt most by Sanders himself

The Broncos could get Drew Sanders back during the season. But what scenario will await him when he returns from a torn Achilles?

2 days ago

An 18-game season appears to be in the future for the NFL