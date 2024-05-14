Shaq tries to put the toothpaste back in the tube on Jokic snub

The third NBA MVP in the career of Nikola Jokic was hijacked by Shaq during the announcement last week.

Immediately after Jokic was declared the winner of the award, Shaquille O’Neal went on a bizarre rant about how he thought Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should’ve won.

It wasn’t the time or the place, and the voters overwhelming chose Jokic with 79 of the 99 first-place votes.

The Denver Nuggets star handled it with grace, but it was still awkward. Shaq making the moment about him only have one MVP in his career was odd. 104.3 The Fan’s Zach Bye went on an epic rant about how “disrespectful” Shaq was during the whole situation.

Well, Shaq went on TMZ Sports to try to explain himself, and let’s just say he didn’t exactly provide clarity on why he did what he did or apologize.

Take a listen for yourself.

Shaq on the Jokic MVP interview moment. "Joker is the best big man in a long time" … pic.twitter.com/IDUzBZO2WR — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) May 14, 2024

Shaq can compliment Jokic all he wants, but the reality is he still doesn’t seem to understand how wrong he was. He also says we’re not smart enough to understand his point, when he looks like the dumb one.

Regardless, Jokic has probably already passed Shaq in individual accomplishments and could be coming for the team ones as well. The Nuggets and Wolves are currently tied 2-2 in their Round 2 series, as Denver looks to become back-to-back NBA champions.

To watch Shaq’s full interview with TMZ, click here.