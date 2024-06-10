Be a Mentor, Be a Fan Football Camp

Interested in picking up the game of football? Looking to refine your skills and take your game to the next level? What better way to do that than to learn from a collection of former Denver football players? 104.3 The Fan is holding a youth football camp for children and teenagers in the Denver Metro Area, where various 104.3 Fan and DenverSports.com talent will be in attendance to share their knowledge with the next generation of athletes. 104.3 The Fan is passionate about getting involved in the community, and having Phillip Lindsay, who graduated from Denver South High School before heading to Boulder and the Broncos, created a perfect opportunity to give back to the community that helped shape him. One hundred percent of camp proceeds will go directly to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Colorado, our proud partner whose mission is to highlight the importance of mentorship and connect young people with adults who can help guide them. See additional details below:

Camp Location: All-City Stadium at Denver South High School

1500 S Franklin St.

Denver, CO 80210

Camp Date: Saturday, July 13th, 2024:

Session #1 (ages 8-12): 9:00am – 11:30am

Registration opens at 8:00am

50 available slots

$50 registration fee per child

Session #2 (ages 13-17): 12:30pm – 3:00pm

Registration opens at 11:30am

50 available slots

$50 registration fee per child

To register for either camp session, click HERE.

To donate and learn more about Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Colorado, click HERE.