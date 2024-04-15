Fan Draft Party at Dave & Buster’s

Close
Apr 15, 2024, 3:23 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

BY JJ PELLINI


The Fan Draft PartyDenver is BACK in the first round! Will Sean Payton select his “quarterback of the future”? Or should they prioritize the other holes in the roster? Join 104.3 The Fan on April 25 LIVE from Dave & Buster’s off I-25 and Colorado Blvd for our Fan Draft Party starting at 2pm! We’ll preview Denver’s pick with our roundtable of Mark Schlereth, Brandon Stokley and Phillip Lindsay, then react live to all the selections with Cecil Lammey and John Davis. IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS!!

