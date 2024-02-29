Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: One Broncos players had multiple cars stolen at team hotel

Feb 29, 2024, 11:56 AM | Updated: 1:50 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos scored fairly well in some areas, and not so great in others in the annual NFLPA player survey that was released on Wednesday.

For example, owner / CEO Greg Penner earned an “A” and head coach Sean Payton earned an “A-,” for their work. However, the team received a “D” from the players for their locker room and a “D+” for the treatment of families.

Overall, the Broncos ranked 16th of 32 NFL teams, squarely in the middle.

But one sentence from the survey really stood out. On the official NFLPA website, the following was written: “players reported that there were multiple cars stolen from the parking lot of the mandated team hotel during training camp.”

That quickly caught the attention of many as being a head-scratcher. Where was the security at the hotel? How did it happen multiple times? And how did we not hear about it last summer?

On Thursday, 104.3 The Fan and 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis provided a bit of clarity on the situation. The cars belonged to just one guy, who kept making the same mistake.

Klis mentions the lost was “secure,” but the keys were there for the taking. It’s not an excuse for someone to steal a car, but certainly makes it a lot easier for a thief to strike.

There’s no word on the player’s identity or what was done by either the team or law enforcement to investigate the situation.

For the full breakdown of the grades the Broncos players dished out last season, click here.

Broncos

Brock Bowers...

Andrew Mason

Brock Bowers meets with Broncos at Combine; could he be a fit?

Tight end is on the Broncos' list -- and so is Georgia's Brock Bowers, who had a formal interview with the team.

2 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Orlovsky: Russell Wilson would win 11 games with two new teams

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson could flourish with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Atlanta Falcons next year

2 hours ago

Fabien Lovett...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have formal interview with stellar run stuffer Fabien Lovett

The Broncos began the NFL Combine week by turning their attention to the defensive line, including a dominant run stuffer.

20 hours ago

J.J. McCarthy Broncos mock draft...

Will Petersen

Mel Kiper Jr. shifts in new mock draft, has Broncos taking a QB

Kiper is now on the J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos train, a popular mock draft selection from various national sites across the Internet

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos plan for the 2024 NFL Draft is becoming clearer

As the Broncos attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, their strategy for using their picks in the upcoming draft comes into focus

1 day ago

NFLPA survey...

Andrew Mason

NFLPA survey yields high grades for Broncos ownership and coach, low marks for locker room

The annual NFLPA survey results were a mixed bag for the Broncos, although ownership scored well because of the plan to build a new facility.

1 day ago

Report: One Broncos players had multiple cars stolen at team hotel