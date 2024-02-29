Report: One Broncos players had multiple cars stolen at team hotel

The Denver Broncos scored fairly well in some areas, and not so great in others in the annual NFLPA player survey that was released on Wednesday.

For example, owner / CEO Greg Penner earned an “A” and head coach Sean Payton earned an “A-,” for their work. However, the team received a “D” from the players for their locker room and a “D+” for the treatment of families.

Overall, the Broncos ranked 16th of 32 NFL teams, squarely in the middle.

But one sentence from the survey really stood out. On the official NFLPA website, the following was written: “players reported that there were multiple cars stolen from the parking lot of the mandated team hotel during training camp.”

That quickly caught the attention of many as being a head-scratcher. Where was the security at the hotel? How did it happen multiple times? And how did we not hear about it last summer?

On Thursday, 104.3 The Fan and 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis provided a bit of clarity on the situation. The cars belonged to just one guy, who kept making the same mistake.

Did some digging into mention in union survey of Broncos players having cars stolen at off-site hotel in training camp. You can’t make this up… turns out it was the same player who had multiple vehicles stolen after accidentally leaving keys in vehicle in secure lot. Carry on… — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) February 29, 2024

Klis mentions the lost was “secure,” but the keys were there for the taking. It’s not an excuse for someone to steal a car, but certainly makes it a lot easier for a thief to strike.

There’s no word on the player’s identity or what was done by either the team or law enforcement to investigate the situation.

For the full breakdown of the grades the Broncos players dished out last season, click here.