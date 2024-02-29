Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Brock Bowers meets with Broncos at Combine; could he be a fit?

Feb 29, 2024, 11:29 AM | Updated: 1:51 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Brock Bowers is not sure if he will work out when his position group lines up for NFL Combine workouts on Friday.

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. There have been plenty of interviews on the plate of the Georgia tight end — including from the Broncos.

Denver was one of “about 15 teams” with which Bowers met this week.

“I met with the Broncos and I thought it went well,”  Bowers said Thursday. “I’d be excited.”

Brock Bowers racked up 714 yards and 6 touchdowns on 56 catches last season for Georgia, serving as a dynamic power gear in their passing game. He also is a willing blocker, although most of his work comes in space.

Bowers plays a great game, which is why he is a certainty to not only be the first tight end off the board, but to go early enough to land beyond what is widely considered to be good positional draft value for a tight end.

But at the same time, tight end has never had more value in an offense — especially because finding off-ball linebackers who can adequately cover elite tight ends is difficult.

“Tight end is a prime position to be in right now,” Bowers said. “I’m just glad it’s now.”

As for talking a great game — at least in a press-conference setting, not so much. His answers Thursday to a media horde that is believed to be the largest-ever for a tight end at the NFL Combine were quick and direct.

“It’s not my favorite thing. but it’s part of it,” Bowers said. “I feel like I’ve gotten better at it since I started my freshman year at Georgia.”

No worries. The Broncos and other teams aren’t concerned about the press-conference game of Brock Bowers — just his game itself.

Broncos

Broncos...

Will Petersen

Report: One Broncos players had multiple cars stolen at team hotel

Mike Klis has clarity on a curious line in the NFLPA survey, saying "multiple stolen cars" at the team hotel belonged to one Broncos player

2 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Orlovsky: Russell Wilson would win 11 games with two new teams

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson could flourish with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Atlanta Falcons next year

3 hours ago

Fabien Lovett...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have formal interview with stellar run stuffer Fabien Lovett

The Broncos began the NFL Combine week by turning their attention to the defensive line, including a dominant run stuffer.

20 hours ago

J.J. McCarthy Broncos mock draft...

Will Petersen

Mel Kiper Jr. shifts in new mock draft, has Broncos taking a QB

Kiper is now on the J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos train, a popular mock draft selection from various national sites across the Internet

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos plan for the 2024 NFL Draft is becoming clearer

As the Broncos attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, their strategy for using their picks in the upcoming draft comes into focus

1 day ago

NFLPA survey...

Andrew Mason

NFLPA survey yields high grades for Broncos ownership and coach, low marks for locker room

The annual NFLPA survey results were a mixed bag for the Broncos, although ownership scored well because of the plan to build a new facility.

1 day ago

Brock Bowers meets with Broncos at Combine; could he be a fit?