Brock Bowers meets with Broncos at Combine; could he be a fit?

INDIANAPOLIS — Brock Bowers is not sure if he will work out when his position group lines up for NFL Combine workouts on Friday.

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. There have been plenty of interviews on the plate of the Georgia tight end — including from the Broncos.

Denver was one of “about 15 teams” with which Bowers met this week.

“I met with the Broncos and I thought it went well,” Bowers said Thursday. “I’d be excited.”

Brock Bowers thought the meeting with the Broncos went “well” pic.twitter.com/4LdHeItc5R — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 29, 2024

Brock Bowers racked up 714 yards and 6 touchdowns on 56 catches last season for Georgia, serving as a dynamic power gear in their passing game. He also is a willing blocker, although most of his work comes in space.

Bowers plays a great game, which is why he is a certainty to not only be the first tight end off the board, but to go early enough to land beyond what is widely considered to be good positional draft value for a tight end.

But at the same time, tight end has never had more value in an offense — especially because finding off-ball linebackers who can adequately cover elite tight ends is difficult.

“Tight end is a prime position to be in right now,” Bowers said. “I’m just glad it’s now.”

As for talking a great game — at least in a press-conference setting, not so much. His answers Thursday to a media horde that is believed to be the largest-ever for a tight end at the NFL Combine were quick and direct.

“It’s not my favorite thing. but it’s part of it,” Bowers said. “I feel like I’ve gotten better at it since I started my freshman year at Georgia.”

No worries. The Broncos and other teams aren’t concerned about the press-conference game of Brock Bowers — just his game itself.