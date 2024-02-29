Orlovsky: Russell Wilson would win 11 games with two new teams

Russell Wilson went 11-19 during his time as the starting QB for the Denver Broncos.

And while he’s technically still on the roster, that should end in the next week or two. At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, head coach Sean Payton is already talking about his “next” quarterback.

So Wilson will be a free agent, looking for a new home. And apparently there’s a notion out there that he might not be able to find another team.

On ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday morning, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky responded to that chatter and called it out. Not only does Orlovsky think Wilson will be on a roster, he thinks he’ll be a starter and find a lot of success. Specifically, Orlovsky thinks Wilson could do great things in Pittsburgh or Atlanta.

"Russell Wilson was a top-10 quarterback performance wise for most of the season last year … And we think that he's going to be out of the NFL?" —@danorlovsky7 on Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/vRfPXJ05m1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 29, 2024

“Like, we think he should be out of the NFL? Dude, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be an 11-win team with Russell Wilson. The Atlanta Falcons would be an 11-win team with Russell Wilson,” Orlovsky said.

Those seem to be two potential popular destinations for Wilson. Each has solid running backs, wide receivers and a good tight end. They just need to find the right man under center.

As for the notion Wilson could be watching next season from his couch, Orlovsky isn’t buying it.

“I think it’s way more likely that Russell goes and plays good football somewhere then he does not play anywhere,” Orlovsky said.

All it takes is one team to like Wilson and think he got a raw deal in Denver to make that happen. After all, he played for the incompetent Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 and Payton never seemed to like him in 2023.

That could change if Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh or Raheem Morris in Atlanta thinks he fits with their system. That’s certainly what Wilson is hoping for.