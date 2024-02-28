Close
NUGGETS

Suspended Heat player can get his championship ring in Denver

Feb 28, 2024, 3:15 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets have given out a championship ring to a few opposing players this season.

Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Ish Smith and others have received their hardware, after being on the team last season and returning to town with their new squad.

That tradition was expected to continue with Thomas Bryant of the Miami Heat on Thursday night, except there’s one little problem. Bryant is suspended for the game due to his role in a fight between the Heat and Pelicans in recent days.

Normally, suspended players can’t even be in the building, let alone play, during the duration of their punishment. But a new report says the league is making an exception in this case, just so Bryant can get his championship ring from the Nuggets.

Good on the league for using common sense, even if they’re not thrilled with Bryant leaving the bench during a scuffle. That’s a big no-no in the eyes of the NBA, and for good reason. But on what should be a celebratory night for Bryant, they’ll allow him to participate.

The Nuggets acquired Bryant from the Lakers last season, and hoped he could be an important backup big man. Unfortunately, it never worked out in Denver and he was squeezed out of the rotation.

Still, he was in the locker room, on the bench and with the Nuggets as they went 16-4 on the way to their first ever NBA title. He deserves a ring, and he’ll get it in style tomorrow night at Ball Arena.

