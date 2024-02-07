Close
NUGGETS

Former Nuggets PG Monte Morris gets traded, not back to Denver

Feb 7, 2024, 2:56 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris was reportedly traded on Wednesday, but it won’t be back to the Mile High City.

Morris, who spent the first five years of his career with the Nuggets, is on his way to a division rival. In fact, he’s joining former Denver top-boss Tim Connelly in Minnesota.

Despite rumblings the Nuggets were interested in a reunion with Morris, he’ll head to the Timberwolves. Denver and Minnesota are currently tied atop the Western Conference in a tightly contended race with the Thunder and Clippers as well.

Fans loved Morris and so did the organization, but they needed a lockdown defender to make a leap to the championship level. That’s why GM Calvin Booth traded Morris and Will Barton to the Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope before last season. KCP became a staple in the Nuggets starting five that won its first NBA title.

After one season in Washington, Morris joined the Pistons, but they’re the worst team in the league. This gives him a chance to latch on to a contender, while the Nuggets miss out.

The trade deadline is Thursday at 1:00 p.m. MT, so we’ll see if Booth makes any moves as Denver tries to defend its championship.

