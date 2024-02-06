Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Peyton Manning’s new Super Bowl commercial released early

Feb 6, 2024, 12:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Many football fans love watching the Super Bowl commercials, and a new one staring former Broncos QB Peyton Manning was released on Tuesday.

Manning is in a one-minute long Bud Light spot, along with stars like Post Malone and Dana White.

The premise of the ad is the “Bud Light Genie” granting wishes to fans. The first fan is wearing a Manning Broncos jersey (not a Colts one) and eventually wishes he was best friends with Manning. That gets granted and Manning appears.

The journey then take them to a fight with White, a house party with Malone and finally to Super Bowl LVIII. You can watch the spot below if you don’t want to wait until Sunday.

Manning received a gift from the “ManningCast” earlier this year that was notably Broncos themed, something fans noticed.  He only played four years in Denver, but it seems to be home. He still lives in the South suburbs of the city.

Manning won four AFC West titles with the Broncos, played in two Super Bowls and won a Lombardi Trophy and a regular season MVP. His resume in Indianapolis (where he played 13 seasons) was also strong, but the Colts decided to move on and take Stanford QB Andrew Luck No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Luck had several good seasons, but retired surprisingly early and disappeared from the spotlight. Manning has stayed firmly in it, and it looks like the franchise he stays most connected with is the Broncos.

We’ll see if Peyton Manning is in any other Super Bowl ads come this weekend, but we know he’ll be in at least one. Despite hanging up his cleats eight years ago, No. 18 has remained front and center for the NFL.

Broncos

Montrell Washington...

Andrew Mason

Now in Super Bowl, Montrell Washington points finger at himself for Denver mishaps

Montrell Washington didn't point fingers when reflecting on where things went wrong for him as a Broncos -- except at himself.

4 hours ago

Jerry Rosburg...

Will Petersen

Report: Deal for Jerry Rosburg’s return to the NFL falls through

One day after Tom Pelissero reported Jerry Rosburg would reunite with John Harbaugh in Baltimore, it looks like it's not happening

5 hours ago

Caleb Williams Broncos QB...

Will Petersen

Broncos would be crazy to not take a QB in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Broncos fans aren't apathetic yet, but they'll be on the verge if another head coach doesn't work and team isn't willing to pick a Round 1 QB

12 hours ago

Randy Gregory...

Andrew Mason

Now in Super Bowl with 49ers, Randy Gregory reflects on Broncos tenure

Randy Gregory lost his starting job with the Broncos in Week 4. But he ended his season in the Super Bowl after a trade.

13 hours ago

Christian Parker...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain II will get a new position coach as Christian Parker moves on

Christian Parker is the only defensive-backs coach Pro Bowler Pat Surtain II has known. But now Parker is moving on to Philadelphia.

20 hours ago

...

104.3 The Fan

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL mock draft tracker

For the first time since taking Pat Surtain II in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have a first-round pick in 2024, what will they do?

23 hours ago

Peyton Manning’s new Super Bowl commercial released early