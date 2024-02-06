Peyton Manning’s new Super Bowl commercial released early

Many football fans love watching the Super Bowl commercials, and a new one staring former Broncos QB Peyton Manning was released on Tuesday.

Manning is in a one-minute long Bud Light spot, along with stars like Post Malone and Dana White.

The premise of the ad is the “Bud Light Genie” granting wishes to fans. The first fan is wearing a Manning Broncos jersey (not a Colts one) and eventually wishes he was best friends with Manning. That gets granted and Manning appears.

The journey then take them to a fight with White, a house party with Malone and finally to Super Bowl LVIII. You can watch the spot below if you don’t want to wait until Sunday.

Filthy rich? Done. One REALLY big bicep? Yes. An epic night out with Peyton Manning, @postmalone & @danawhite? The Bud Light Genie’s here in our Super Bowl LVIII commercial to make it happen pic.twitter.com/pWWs945CmN — Bud Light (@budlight) February 6, 2024

Manning received a gift from the “ManningCast” earlier this year that was notably Broncos themed, something fans noticed. He only played four years in Denver, but it seems to be home. He still lives in the South suburbs of the city.

Manning won four AFC West titles with the Broncos, played in two Super Bowls and won a Lombardi Trophy and a regular season MVP. His resume in Indianapolis (where he played 13 seasons) was also strong, but the Colts decided to move on and take Stanford QB Andrew Luck No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Luck had several good seasons, but retired surprisingly early and disappeared from the spotlight. Manning has stayed firmly in it, and it looks like the franchise he stays most connected with is the Broncos.

We’ll see if Peyton Manning is in any other Super Bowl ads come this weekend, but we know he’ll be in at least one. Despite hanging up his cleats eight years ago, No. 18 has remained front and center for the NFL.