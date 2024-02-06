One of the Rockies biggest tormentors stays in the NL West

No pitcher has more wins against the Colorado Rockies than Clayton Kershaw—the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander has almost lapped the rest of the field.

Kershaw, 35, will be back at Chavez Ravine for his 17th season in blue this summer. The future Hall of Famer was a free agent but decided to stay with the franchise he’s spent his entire career with. The news was first reported by MLB Network.

Kershaw is one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history. He is the winner of the 2014 NL MVP, a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a World Series champion. He owns a career 2.48 ERA, and his 157 ERA+ ranks second in modern MLB history behind Mariano Rivera’s 205 among pitchers who have tossed at least 1,000 innings.

In the postseason, Kershaw has struggled at times but straightened everything out for the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series run. Kershaw had a horrendous start in Game 1 of the NLDS this past season, knocked from the game in just a third of an inning. And he needed surgery on his throwing shoulder once the season came to an end; he’s expected to be good to go midway through the season.

The Rockies won’t have to worry about meeting him in the playoffs since they won’t be going there. He pitched two critical winning performances late in the 2018 season for the Dodgers against the Rockies. They were two of his record 50 starts against Colorado. His 27 wins are by far the most by an opposing pitcher against the Rockies, with the next being Madison Bumgarner at 19, and only fellow former stars Adam Wainwright and Randy Johnson have better career rate stats against the Rockies than Kershaw.

Kershaw will be one of two future Hall of Fame pitchers the Dodgers have not starting the year in the rotation, with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani moving across the freeway only to hit for this season due to elbow surgery. They’re joined by studs Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May on the shelf. Somehow, it shouldn’t be too much of a worry for the Dodgers though, who have finished with 90 or more wins in each of the last 10 full seasons. Star pickup Yoshinobu Yamamoto from Japan should be the opening-day starter with key starter Tyler Glasnow right behind him and veteran hurler James Paxton, both joining LA this offseason.

The Rockies, who had the worst ERA in baseball last year, also will be down German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela to start the season. Colorado has added Cal Quantrill, Dakota Hudson and Anthony Molina from the scrap heap.

The pitching situations and pickups are a big part of the reason why Vegas has set the Dodgers win total at 103.5 and the Rockies at 60.5—or better stated—it’ll be the second-straight season where the Dodgers amount of wins should more or less equal the Rockies amount of losses.

Since moving to LA in 1958, the Dodgers have had just 13 losing seasons, the Rockies started playing baseball 35 years later in 1993 and have had 22 losing seasons including last year. The Dodgers haven’t won less than 80 games since 2005.