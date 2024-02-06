Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Deal for Jerry Rosburg’s return to the NFL falls through

Feb 6, 2024, 10:49 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg won’t be returning to the NFL after all.

At least, not yet.

One day after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Rosburg would reunite with John Harbaugh in Baltimore, it looks like it’s not happening after all.

Rosburg spent 11 seasons on the Ravens’ staff under Harbaugh as a special-teams coordinator before he retired in 2019. Baltimore’s special teams were among the league’s best throughout his tenure there.

But he returned to the NFL three weeks into the 2022 regular season when he joined Nathaniel Hackett’s staff in Denver to help with game management and streamlining the pre-snap process. The job arose after the Broncos offense bogged down in a deluge of false-start and delay-of-game penalties in that season’s first two games.

Rosburg focused on game management for the following 13 games until the Broncos promoted him to the interim head-coach role with two games remaining in the regular season. He immediately fired offensive-line coach Butch Barry and special-teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes. He handed play-calling responsibilities to Justin Outten with a mandate to tailor tactics to Russell Wilson’s strengths.

The result of Rosburg’s work was immediate. The offense notched two of its three highest point outputs on Rosburg’s watch — telling, because Rosburg coached just two games. Overall, the team looked crisper, leaving the 5-12 Broncos to lament what might have been had they dismissed Hackett earlier.

Rosburg had a chance to pitch himself for the permanent gig, but the Broncos opted to hire Sean Payton instead. Now, after sitting out the 2023 season, it looks like Jerry Rosburg still wants to be in the league, but it won’t be back in Baltimore.

Broncos

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning’s new Super Bowl commercial released early

Peyton Manning is in a one-minute long Super Bowl spot, along with Post Malone and Dana White, with a fan wearing a No. 18 Broncos jersey

1 hour ago

Montrell Washington...

Andrew Mason

Now in Super Bowl, Montrell Washington points finger at himself for Denver mishaps

Montrell Washington didn't point fingers when reflecting on where things went wrong for him as a Broncos -- except at himself.

2 hours ago

Caleb Williams Broncos QB...

Will Petersen

Broncos would be crazy to not take a QB in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Broncos fans aren't apathetic yet, but they'll be on the verge if another head coach doesn't work and team isn't willing to pick a Round 1 QB

10 hours ago

Randy Gregory...

Andrew Mason

Now in Super Bowl with 49ers, Randy Gregory reflects on Broncos tenure

Randy Gregory lost his starting job with the Broncos in Week 4. But he ended his season in the Super Bowl after a trade.

11 hours ago

Christian Parker...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain II will get a new position coach as Christian Parker moves on

Christian Parker is the only defensive-backs coach Pro Bowler Pat Surtain II has known. But now Parker is moving on to Philadelphia.

19 hours ago

...

104.3 The Fan

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL mock draft tracker

For the first time since taking Pat Surtain II in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have a first-round pick in 2024, what will they do?

21 hours ago

Report: Deal for Jerry Rosburg’s return to the NFL falls through