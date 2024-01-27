Three free-agent wide receivers who could help the Broncos in ’24

After another disappointing season, the Denver Broncos have a lot of difficult decisions to make over the offseason.

Their top priority is to find a starting quarterback and decide whether or not they are moving on from Russell Wilson, drafting a quarterback or finding someone else on the market.

While not as pressing, the Broncos must address another significant issue over the offseason – the wide receiver room. Courtland Sutton had a productive year in 2023, but no one else in that room was producing at a high level this year.

Jerry Jeudy’s season was filled with dropped passes and missed opportunities, Marvin Mims barely got the playtime he deserved, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey was a good backup and tight end Adam Troutman was average at best.

It’s expected that the Broncos will move on from either Sutton or Jeudy through some trade over the offseason. And Tim Patrick isn’t likely to return to the team after missing two seasons due to injuries.

Mims has the potential to be the No. 1 receiver one day and is an excellent player to start building that room around.

While either Jeudy or Sutton will most likely be traded over the offseason, the Broncos should keep Sutton and trade Jeudy.

Jeudy has had an unproductive couple of seasons in Denver, and it seems like it’s not the right fit for him anymore. With his rookie contract ending soon, it’d be a good idea to consider trading him away and getting something in return before letting him go to free agency. Jeudy is more valuable in a trade than Sutton, and the team would be able to acquire a draft pick in the second or third round if they part ways with Jeudy.

The Broncos need to find a way to upgrade their wide receiver room over the offseason. And there are several free agents available that they could pursue.

Even though it’ll be challenging for the Broncos to go after any top-tier talent because of the Wilson contract situation, acquiring one of these guys with some strategic contract negotiations could be possible.

With several veteran free agents on the market, the Broncos could go after Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He had his 10th straight 1,000-yard season and is showing no signs of slowing down. His veteran presence would also be a great addition to a young wide receiver room.

Another free agent on the market that the Broncos could look at is Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. In his second year in the league, he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. Since his breakout year, he’s been dealing with several minor injuries and a dysfunctional Bears team that’s hindered his play over the last two seasons. Under the right coach and quarterback, he could be a top receiver in the league.

The third player the Broncos could pursue in free agency this year is Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. This season, he had 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a big receiver who can be dominant in the middle of the field and rarely drops the ball. He would be an excellent replacement for Sutton if he gets traded.

While the Broncos have a lot of difficult decisions to make this offseason, upgrading their wide receiver room will be a top priority. It will be fascinating to see how Payton handles the situation through free agency, trades, or the draft.

