Five possible landing spots for Russell Wilson

There may not be as many potential destinations for Russell Wilson as might have seemed possible a few weeks ago.

Take Washington, for example. The Commanders’ slide and the Patriots’ upset of the Broncos — which was Wilson’s last start before the team benched him — moved Washington up to the No. 2 overall pick. That positions them to take whichever quarterback doesn’t go No. 1 overall.

Meanwhile, the Patriots sit in the No. 3 spot. And that puts them in a position of waiting. Which is why even with the departure of Bill Belichick, they, too, may enter the Russell Wilson sweepstakes.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The team’s coach, Mike Tomlin, reportedly stated his intent to return for a 17th season on the job in the Steel City, and that makes the Steelers — a team that hasn’t had a losing season since 2003 — a distinct possibility for Wilson’s services.

Pittsburgh advanced to the postseason for the first time since long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season. They met a quick 31-17 exit in Buffalo. In two subsequent seasons, Tomlin has proven that his team can stay afloat.

But Pittsburgh also hasn’t won the AFC North since “Big Ben” ambled into the sunset. The progress report for 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett is mixed at best, and Tomlin’s decision to start Mason Rudolph down the stretch rather than a healthy Pickett spoke volumes.

Rudolph guided the Steelers to three-straight wins to close the regular season, but two of those came against teams starting backup quarterbacks of their own (Cincinnati’s Jake Browning and Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley).

The Steelers’ fortune with Pickett might make them gun-shy about going back into the draft pool. They knew more about Pickett than any time possibly could, owing to the fact that his college team, the Pitt Panthers, shares a practice complex with the Steelers. And their intel didn’t prevent what appears to be a miss.

This could be Wilson’s best fit. Now, if Tomlin reverses course, the Steelers might pivot into a full rebuild, which likely removes Wilson from the mix.

But if he stays and Wilson gets the call, get the popcorn for the Steelers’ visit to Denver next season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

This is an intriguing possibility. The Vikings could just as soon roll the dice with Kirk Cousins again as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. They don’t save any cap space by cutting or trading Cousins — but they don’t make their cap situation any worse, either.

However, a nugget from “The Film Room” creator Brett Kollmann on a recent podcast with ESPN’s Mina Kimes revealed that the Vikings tried desperately to trade up to select Florida’s Anthony Richardson last year. Unable to make a deal, Minnesota watched as the Indianapolis Colts selected Richardson.

This is a sign as to the Norsemen’s true potential intent regarding the incumbent Cousins. Minnesota sits in a similar position to Denver; in fact, the Vikings hold the No. 11 slot, one position before the Broncos. But the difference is that the Vikings can be out from the Cousins contract this year with a manageable dead-money figure; the Broncos could face a two-year dead-money spread.

Russell Wilson could make sense for a Minnesota side that likely missed the playoffs solely because its backup-QB situation wasn’t good enough.

ATLANTA FALCONS

The Falcons have reportedly interviewed Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick, among others. Harbaugh could be inclined to draft his Michigan man, quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Belichick is more likely to look to the veteran-quarterback pool as the Falcons try and put a frustrating season behind them in which scattershot play from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke prevented Atlanta from winning the NFC South.

That said, other quarterbacks may tickle their fancy. Atlanta-area native Justin Fields, for example, could prove more attractive on the trade market from Chicago given the youth and upside he still possesses. Still, if Belichick gets the nod, he might look at Wilson as a highly-affordable chance to return the Falcons to relevance.

And like the Steelers, the Falcons visit Denver in the 2024 season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

This is all about draft position. At No. 3, the Patriots might find themselves shut out of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Could the Patriots opt for Jayden Daniels? If they don’t see value in the Heisman Trophy winner, they might punt on quarterback — or perhaps trade down.

Wilson doesn’t appear on the surface to be a Patriots-style quarterback. But this was a team that took a swing at reviving Cam Newton on a cap-friendly contract in 2020. New head coach Jerod Mayo, who was on the staff that season, might see Russell Wilson as a chance to take a short-cut back to respectability.

DENVER BRONCOS

It seems unlikely, but Broncos brass didn’t completely close the door on a Wilson return when the subject arose at the end-of-season press conferences Jan. 16 at Centura Health Training Center. That said, Wilson will likely have to make some concessions. Given how Wilson didn’t hold back when he spoke to media two days after the benching, such a reconciliation seems unlikely.