Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Latest projection has Helton missing Hall of Fame by a single vote

Jan 12, 2024, 1:49 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The greatest player in Colorado Rockies history has a chance to become immortal this year. Todd Helton is trending in the right direction for being voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in the coming class, but his shot is teetering.

This is Helton’s sixth year on the ballot and he needs 75% of votes to get into Cooperstown. Last year the legendary No. 17 just missed with 72.2% of the votes. In the 154 ballots made public thus far, Helton is carrying 83.1% of the votes. This means he’s gotten 128 votes at this point in the process, which is about two weeks from the big day. He is estimated to need 288 votes of a projected 384 ballots to reach the 75% mark—so 160 more votes for Todd. The voters who do not make their ballots public are generally a bit more stingy with their picks, meaning Helton’s share will fall on decision day.

Hence a projection that came out yesterday from the folks that track public info on Hall of Fame ballots that Helton would miss this year’s class by a single vote. Last year Helton got 281 votes, missing that class by about 10 votes.

Helton is noted for his great bat at the turn of the century and he was a fantastic fielder early in his career too. Helton made five-straight All-Star Games from 2000 to 2004 and was a major player in the Rockies run to the 2007 National League pennant.

A four-time Silver Slugger, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2000 batting title winner, Helton played 17 seasons, all with the Rockies. Helton is the all-time Rockies leader in games played, WAR, hits, home runs, doubles, walks and more. His .316/.414/.539 slashline is second only to fellow Rockies Hall of Famer Larry Walker.

Walker and Helton are the only Hall of Famers in the franchise’s nearly 30-year history, Walker was enshrined in 2020, his 10th and final year on the ballot.

Helton wrapped up his career in 2013, and a year later he was the first to have his jersey number retired by the Rockies. Helton was an instrumental part of the 2007 Rocktober team, hitting one of the biggest home runs in club history. Later in that postseason, he famously fell to one knee as the Rockies clinched their only pennant.

Results for this coming Hall of Fame class will be revealed in full on Jan. 24. Adrián Beltré is expected to make the Hall of Fame on his first ballot with Helton, Gary Sheffield, Billy Wagner and Joe Mauer (also on his first ballot) all above the public cut-line right now. Both Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones have a good chance to make it into the Hall for this class as well. Manager Jim Leyland is already slated to be part of this class.

Wagner is on the ballot for a ninth time and it’s looking like the former closer will leapfrog Helton. Wagner had 68.1% of votes last year, for his 422 career saves.

Rockies

Jacob Stallings...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies make first signings of winter, they’re uninspiring

The Rockies won't be the last club in MLB to spend in free agency this offseason, as the club has announced the signing of two players

7 days ago

Kris Bryant, Nolan Jones...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies one of four clubs that haven’t spent a dollar in free agency

The Colorado Rockies set a franchise record for losses in 2023, and it doesn't seem like they're trying that hard to do better in 2024

10 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson is one of the biggest villains in Denver sports history

Russell Wilson's final legacy of his impact in Denver is yet to be written but he's still a name that will haunt the history of sports in this city

16 days ago

Todd Helton...

Jake Shapiro

Early votes have Todd Helton in good shape to make Hall of Fame

The greatest player in Rockies is closer to immortal, Todd Helton is trending in the right direction for this year's Hall of Fame vote

22 days ago

Dick Monfort Colorado Rockies...

Will Petersen

18 years ago today, Monfort brothers took full control of the Rockies

On Dec. 15, 2005, Dick Monfort and his brother Charlie bought out Rockies co-founder Jerry McMorris for full control of the organization

28 days ago

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 3: From left, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom Brady #12, Rob Gronko...

Jake Shapiro

Larry Walker appears in funny new Tom Brady commercial

What if Tom Brady dominated a different sport after being selected deep into a draft—a new commercial with Larry Walker asks that question

1 month ago

Latest projection has Helton missing Hall of Fame by a single vote