AVALANCHE

The awards keep coming as Nathan MacKinnon does it again in OT

Jan 5, 2024, 11:39 AM

Nathan MacKinnon...

(Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is playing out his mind right now.

And the awards keep coming as MacKinnon scored yet another overtime winner on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars.

The NHLPA named MacKinnon as its player of the week, thanks in large part to his back-to-back games playing hero for the Avalanche.

Where to begin with MacKinnon right now?

He was named to his seventh consecutive All-Star Game on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. MT. By 8:45 p.m. his was helping Colorado complete an epic comeback in Dallas, scoring on a breakaway in OT to give them a thrilling 5-4 win over the Stars. They had trailed 4-2 midway through the third period.

It was MacKinnon’s second goal of the game, and he now has 22 on the season. His 64 points are tied for first in the NHL with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov.

And in the contest before last night, MacKinnon also scored in overtime to give the Avalanche a 5-4 win over the Islanders.

He won the NHL’s Player of the Month for December and is off to a fast start in January. It’s too early to say he might capture that honor again, but the way MacKinnon is playing right now, anything is possible. Heck, he also is in contention for his first Hart Trophy (NHL MVP), something he’s been a finalist for before but never won.

The Avs are a special and resilient team at the moment. Their 53 points have them atop the Western Conference and tied with the New York Rangers for the top number in the league. They’d be nowhere close to that without MacKinnon, who looks like a man possessed chasing his second Stanley Cup in three seasons.

Colorado and MacKinnon will be back it on Saturday afternoon against the Panthers at Ball Arena.

