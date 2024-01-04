Report: Broncos set to make first of likely many moves at QB

The Denver Broncos don’t know who their starting quarterback will be come 2024 but they do have a firm idea of who the backups are.

The team’s year-long backup this season Jarrett Stidham is finishing the year out as the starter due to a clause in Russell Wilson’s contract. Stidham may be the starter of the future right now but even he seemingly sees that scenario as unlikely. But what’s after Stidham? Ben DiNucci.

The third-string quarterback not only plans to stick around but is hopeful he can make the 53-man roster next season.

“Monday morning, I’ll come back and sign a futures contract for next year, so I’m excited about that,’’ DiNucci said to the Gazette after a practice on Thursday. “Any time you can have consistency as a quarterback, I think it is good. Having a second year with Sean and (quarterbacks coach) Davis (Webb) and (offensive coordinator) Joe (Lombardi) will be helpful for me.’’

DiNucci signed with the Broncos in May and competed for the backup gig in the preseason before being waived and brought back as a practice squad player. DiNucci has three games of NFL experience but was so excited about the consistency in Denver that he turned down a chance to join the 53-man roster of the New Orleans Saints back in September.

DiNucci obviously sees himself as part of the Broncos long-term future and they’ve done good by him back, elevating the quarterback to the active roster for three games this year.

“Sean is very hands-on with the quarterbacks unlike everything I’ve been around before (for a head coach),’’ DiNucci said in the same story. “Before every rep, something is being said, whether it’s, ‘I think this or keep this in your back pocket.’ He’s been doing it for a while, and his track record speaks for itself.”

DiNucci got his NFL action with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-21, which included one start in 2020. The former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of James Madison was with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons before Denver got him a job.

In the preseason with the Broncos DiNucci played in three games, going 21-of-31 with 187 yards passing and two touchdowns to zero turnovers.

So we know Stidham and DiNucci will be back, but will they be the starters or will the Broncos make another big move at the revolving door position?