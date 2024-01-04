Justin Simmons can’t wait for day he can decline a Pro Bowl offer

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons earned his second career Pro Bowl selection on Wednesday night.

He was voted in as a starter, joining cornerback Pat Surtain II and returner Marvin Mims Jr. as Denver’s reps.

The Pro Bowl will be back in Orlando this year, slated for a flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 4. There will also be a skills competition on Thursday night, Feb. 1, in a made-for-TV event.

Of course, guys can opt out if they don’t feel healthy enough or have other plans. There will also be two very good teams who have no representation. Those are the winners of the AFC and NFC, preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Vegas.

That won’t be Simmons and the Broncos, as they were eliminated from playoff contention last week. That doesn’t mean the star safety hasn’t thought about that scenario.

“I’ve always said I can’t wait for the day where I get selected and I can’t go because I’ll be playing in a bigger game,” Simmons said.

The only bigger game, of course, would be the Super Bowl. Not only has Simmons never appeared on that stage, he’s never even made the postseason. Simmons was drafted in 2016, the year after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

Still, he’s excited to head to Florida and hang out with some of the best players in the NFL. When he made it in 2020, the Pro Bowl was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’ll be cool going this time and kind of seeing different guys around the league that are heck of players. You get to break bread with them over the next couple of days, enjoy some family time,” Simmons said.

Simmons obviously wants to win, that’s priority number one. But he’s also humbled how many around the NFL view him as a great player.

“When you get to a point in this league where you get recognized from the opposing coaches, the opposing players, it means a lot when your name gets put up there with some of the best in our league. I just feel honored,” Simmons said.

He’ll suit up one more time this season with the Broncos on Sunday in Vegas against the Raiders, then it’s a few weeks off before heading South.