The first NBA All-Star voting returns are in, Nuggets get little love

The Denver Nuggets won the NBA title in 2023, but they still might end up with only one All-Star in 2024.

The NBA released the first voting returns on Thursday, and only superstar center Nikola Jokic is among the top-10 in the Western Conference in either the frontcourt or guards category.

Jokic, the best player on Earth, is only No. 3 behind LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the frontcourt category. Jamal Murray, who went on an incredible playoff run last season, is nowhere to be found amongst the top-10 guards.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the NBA’s first 2023-24 All-Star fan voting return: pic.twitter.com/PuLC37lMFN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2024

Apparently it doesn’t matter Jokic has won two of the last three NBA MVP awards (it should’ve been all three) and the NBA Finals MVP a season ago. James and Durant are still more popular, hence getting more votes.

And if this is a popularity contest, shouldn’t Murray be higher? He averaged a ridiculous 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds in the postseason as the Nuggets went 16-4 to bring home their first title. If it weren’t for Jokic also putting up absurd numbers, Murray would’ve won Finals MVP.

Yes, he’s missed 14 of Denver’s 35 games this year, but Ja Morant cracked the top-10. After serving a 25-game suspension for his conduct off the court, the Grizzlies guard has played in just eight games. Klay Thompson is No. 9, but he’s a shell of his former self. It’s a legacy vote, but Murray is a significantly better player than Thompson at this point.

Again, this is just the first return. Voting is open until Jan. 20, so maybe Jokic can get to the top and Murray can start getting some love. But it’s still a frustrating thing to see as the 24-11 Nuggets are off to another great start.

If you’re curious, you can vote for the All-Star Game players right here.