BRONCOS

Rodgers sympathizes with Wilson, says they have ‘common enemy’

Jan 2, 2024, 3:11 PM | Updated: 5:48 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson has someone new in his corner, and it’s none other than New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about the situation in Denver with Wilson. As you probably know by now, the team benched Wilson before their Week 17 game with the Chargers.

That’s led to a lot of fallout, including head coach Sean Payton distancing himself from a potential contract kerfuffle. Wilson told reporters the Broncos asked him to change the injury guarantee in his massive quarter of a billion dollar deal, or he’d be benched.

Wilson said this happened during the bye week, after Denver had taken down the rival Chiefs and snapped a 16-game losing streak to Kansas City.

The timing didn’t sit well with Wilson, or Broncos Country, learning about the perceived threat a couple of months later.

Rodgers, who’s no fan of Sean Payton after he ripped his good friend Nathaniel Hackett this summer, is on Wilson’s side. He implied that both he and Wilson can now dislike Payton together.

The whole clip is worth your time, but Rodgers makes his point at the 1:55 mark. A fair warning, both Rodgers and some of the hosts use explicit language.

“I think we have more of a common enemy based on some comments that have been said about, you know, a dear friend of mine and then seeing this come out. My heart actually goes out to Russ for dealing with this,” Rodgers said.

He went on to discuss how the timing couldn’t have been more odd, as the Broncos went on a five-game winning streak all while the thought of getting benched was hanging over Wilson’s head.

“Kudos to Russ for dealing with a s*** situation, and you know, that’s about all I’m going to say about anybody else in Denver,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said plenty about Payton this summer, so clearly he doesn’t want to go down that road again. But if Wilson is forced to move on, and Payton is the biggest reason why, both he and Rodgers will have a “common enemy.”

Or at least that’s what Rodgers thinks.

