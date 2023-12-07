Report: Broncos went hunting for linebacker help, but missed out

The Denver Broncos reportedly tried to add released Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss this week.

Unfortunately, their spot in the waiver wire order wasn’t good enough.

Elliss was claimed by the New England Patriots, who have just a 2-10 record entering Thursday Night Football. The 6-6 Broncos also were behind the Cardinals, Titans and Falcons on the waiver wire.

ESPN’s Field Yates has the scoop.

New Patriots LB Christian Elliss was an extremely popular player on waivers, as six teams put in a claim on him, per source: Patriots

Cardinals

Titans

Falcons

Broncos

Dolphins Elliss had played in all 12 games for Philly and started this past Sunday against the 49ers. https://t.co/Jj0gQ4p4wn — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2023

Elliss played in all 12 games for the Eagles this season, and even got his first start last weekend against the 49ers. He made six tackles in a blowout loss. But with Philadelphia adding the highly-touted Shaquille Leonard in free agency, they felt Elliss was expendable.

This is an interesting one for the Broncos, as head coach Sean Payton made it clear he wasn’t too pleased with Alex Singleton’s silly personal foul penalty against the Texans. It ultimately cost Denver four points in a game they lost by five.

He and Josey Jewell have been pretty good for the Broncos this season, but clearly Payton and GM George Paton were trying to add depth to the position group. They, of course, missed out and will roll forward like none of this happened.

But it’s worth watching moving forward, should any additional possible options become available.