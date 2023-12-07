Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Broncos went hunting for linebacker help, but missed out

Dec 7, 2023, 4:08 PM

Christian Elliss...

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos reportedly tried to add released Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss this week.

Unfortunately, their spot in the waiver wire order wasn’t good enough.

Elliss was claimed by the New England Patriots, who have just a 2-10 record entering Thursday Night Football. The 6-6 Broncos also were behind the Cardinals, Titans and Falcons on the waiver wire.

ESPN’s Field Yates has the scoop.

Elliss played in all 12 games for the Eagles this season, and even got his first start last weekend against the 49ers. He made six tackles in a blowout loss. But with Philadelphia adding the highly-touted Shaquille Leonard in free agency, they felt Elliss was expendable.

This is an interesting one for the Broncos, as head coach Sean Payton made it clear he wasn’t too pleased with Alex Singleton’s silly personal foul penalty against the Texans. It ultimately cost Denver four points in a game they lost by five.

He and Josey Jewell have been pretty good for the Broncos this season, but clearly Payton and GM George Paton were trying to add depth to the position group. They, of course, missed out and will roll forward like none of this happened.

But it’s worth watching moving forward, should any additional possible options become available.

Broncos

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Country not buying Broncos hot streak when it comes to Pro Bowl votes

NFL fans simply aren't voting for Denver Broncos players for the second Pro Bowl Games coming this February

4 hours ago

Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Mike McGlinchey knows he has things he will ‘need to clean up’

"We didn't have our best game on Sunday -- myself especially," Mike McGlinchey explained as he reflected on the Houston game.

13 hours ago

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos fans need to be patient with Russell Wilson

Like it or not, Broncos fans need to be patient with Russell Wison. With five games left in the season, can he turn it around? Follow @CecilLammey

23 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson addresses Jerry Jeudy looking frustrated when open on fourth-and-1

Russell Wilson explained why he took off and scrambled when Jerry Jeudy was open during the second quarter in Houston.

23 hours ago

Broncos fans...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton looking forward to Broncos fans in LA for huge game

It's no secret Broncos Country has some of the most passionate fans in the NFL, and a stadium being painted in orange can't be dismissed

1 day ago

Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

What adjustments will Sean Payton make to get the Broncos on track?

The Broncos were off against the Texans in Week 13, so what adjustments will HC Sean Payton make to get them on the right track? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason. Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Report: Broncos went hunting for linebacker help, but missed out